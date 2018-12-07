Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump fires off late-night tweetstorm on the eve of a landmark moment in the Russia investigation

Politics Trump fires off late-night tweetstorm on the eve of a landmark moment in the Russia investigation

Trump's tweets come the night before Mueller is expected to submit several important filings related to the Russia probe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Donald Trump. play

President Donald Trump.

(Jim Young/Reuters)

  • President Donald Trump fired off a series of tweets on topics spanning the Russia investigation through border security on Thursday night.
  • Trump's tweets come the night before the special counsel Robert Mueller is expected to submit several important filings related to the Russia probe.
  • Friday is the deadline for Mueller to submit documents outlining former campaign chairman Paul Manafort's "crimes and lies," which include his alleged violations of the plea deal with the special counsel.
  • The special counsel is also expected to submit a sentencing recommendation for former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to financial crimes and lying to Congress.

President Donald Trump fired off a series of tweets on topics that ranged from the Russia investigation and border security on Thursday evening, the night before the special counsel Robert Mueller is expected to submit several important filings related to the Russia probe.

Trump fired off two tweets relating to a Fox Business segment with anchor Trish Regan, in which she sought to cast doubt on the FBI's justification for obtaining a FISA warrant to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Regan referenced the infamous Democratic-funded dossier, which was reportedly used as justification for the FISA warrant, and suggested "the FBI was weaponized in order to take down President Donald Trump."

"Is this really America," Trump tweeted, referring to Regan's comments questioning the FISA warrant's legitimacy. "Witch Hunt!"

In another tweet one minute later, Trump revived his go-to attack on the news media.

Trump went on to mention Arizona, which he claimed was "bracing for a massive surge at a NON-WALLED area."

null play

null

(Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

Trump appeared to be referring to the Customs and Border Patrol's training exercise in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday, where agents prepared "to deal with the potential of large crowds and assaultive behavior by caravan members, should a situation arise."

Trump also referenced minority leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, who railroaded Trump's plans for a $5 billion down payment on the controversial wall between the US-Mexico border.

"WE WILL NOT LET THEM THROUGH," Trump tweeted. "Big danger. [Rep. Nancy Pelosi] and [Sen. Chuck Schumer] must approve Boarder Security and the Wall!"

Trump's rapid-fire tweets come the night before Mueller's deadline to submit documents outlining former campaign chairman Paul Manafort's "crimes and lies," which includes the alleged violations he made from his plea deal with the special counsel. Manafort pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice and one count of conspiracy against the US in September.

The special counsel is also expected to submit its sentencing recommendation for former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to financial crimes and lying to Congress.

Mueller's recommendation follows a similar one filed for former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was found to have lied to federal investigators about his contacts with Russian officials.

Top 3

1 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
2 Politics Watch how the crew of the USS George H.W. Bush honored the...bullet
3 Politics George W. Bush appeared to pass Michelle Obama a mint...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

donald trump
Politics Trump is losing the trade war with China based on his favorite report card, and it's probably going to keep getting worse
Heather Nauert
Politics Trump reportedly offers UN ambassador post to former Fox host Heather Nauert
Katie Brennan, the chief of staff at the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, raises her hand as she is sworn-in to testify before the Select Oversight Committee at the Statehouse on December 4.
Politics A state official accused an aide for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy of rape. Then, she said, officials ignored her claims.
President George H. Bush gestures during an address in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 24, 1992 honoring the National Crime Victims Rights Award winners. Attorney General William Barr looks on at right. Each year the Justice department awards those individuals who have worked on behalf of crime victims and honors the accomplishments of the Victims of Crime Act passed in 1984.
Politics Meet William Barr: What you need to know about the possible once and future attorney general
X
Advertisement