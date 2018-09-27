Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump calls Kurdish journalist 'Mr. Kurd' during freewheeling press conference

Politics Trump calls Kurdish journalist 'Mr. Kurd' during freewheeling press conference

President Donald Trump on Wednesday referred to a Kurdish journalist as "Mr. Kurd" during a marathon press conference following the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Trump Mr. Kurd play

Trump Mr. Kurd

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

  • President Donald Trump on Wednesday referred to a Kurdish journalist as "Mr. Kurd" during a marathon press conference following the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
  • When a foreign reporter told the president he was Kurdish, Trump said, "Good. Good. Great people! Great fighters. I like 'em a lot."
  • The Kurds have been key US allies in the fight against ISIS.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday referred to a Kurdish journalist as "Mr. Kurd" during a marathon press conference following the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the press conference, Trump professed his love for the Kurdish people, who've been key US allies in the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

"They fought and died with us," Trump said of the Kurds.

The Kurds are indigenous to a mountainous region in the northern part of the Middle East and span across Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Iran and Armenia. They're the fourth-largest ethnic group in the Middle East and the largest stateless nation in the world.

When a foreign reporter told the president he was Kurdish, Trump said, "Good. Good. Great people! Great fighters. I like 'em a lot."

Trump then asked other reporters in the room if they were Kurdish. Subsequently, the president referred to another reporter as "Mr. Kurd" as he answered his question.

The president's comments on the Kurdish reporters in the room quickly went viral on social media.

Trump addressed an array of topics during Wednesday's lengthy press conference, taking questions on everything from the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to his stance on the ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Top 3

1 Politics China blocks US Navy warship's entry to Hong Kong port as ties...bullet
2 Politics President Kenyatta's family businesses fail to clear imported...bullet
3 Politics Senators will vote on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation one...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

B-52
Politics US sends B-52 bombers ripping through the contested South China Sea twice in less than a week as tensions soar
Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Politics College girlfriend of Kavanaugh friend says she's willing to talk to FBI about explosive allegations
Brett Kavanaugh trump
Politics GOP support for Kavanaugh and Trump is plummeting
donald trump justin trudeau canada
Politics Trump says he rejected a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau amid an increasingly hostile NAFTA fight
X
Advertisement