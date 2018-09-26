Trump bashes Avenatti as 'third-rate lawyer' and 'total low-life' after he comes forward with new accuser's allegations against Kavanaugh

news

President Donald Trump bashed Attorney Michael Avenatti on Wednesday after he revealed the identity of a woman with new accusations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump referred to Avenatti as a "third rate lawyer" and a "total low-life!"

Avenatti's client is Julie Swetnick, who alleges Kavanaugh was at a high school party in the 1980s where she was gang raped.

"Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships - a total low-life!" Trump said in a tweet.

Trump has a history with Avenatti, but this was the first time the president has tweeted about him.

Avenatti also represents adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, whom Trump gave hush money to over an alleged extramarital affair.

The lawyer responded to Trump in a tweet, calling the president a "habitual liar and complete narcissist."

"'False accusations?' Like those crimes your fixer Cohen pled to? You are an habitual liar and complete narcissist who also is a disgrace as a president and an embarrassment to our nation. You are so inept that your 'best and brightest' are Cohen and Giuliani. Let’s go," Avenatti said.

Avenatti on Wednesday revealed his client as Julie Swetnick, who alleges Kavanaugh was at a party when they were both in high school during the early 1980s where she was gang raped.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Avenatti said, "We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation."

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by three women in high school or college, including Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez.

Ford alleges Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party when they were both teenagers, attempting to force himself on her while covering her mouth with his hands when she attempted to scream. Ramirez, who went to Yale University at the same time as Kavanaugh, alleges he shoved his penis into her face at a party in college.

Ford and Kavanaugh are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on her allegation on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ramirez has also expressed a willingness to testify.