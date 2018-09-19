Trump asks about conditions in area near one of his golf courses while surveying Hurricane Florence damage in North Carolina

news

When President Donald Trump arrived in North Carolina on Wednesday to survey the damage from Hurricane Florence, he seemed to be particularly interested in the conditions near one of his golf courses.

During a briefing on damage from the storm, Trump asked a local official how conditions were at Lake Norman, the location of a Trump National Golf Club.

Trump at one point also told a storm victim to "have a good time" as he handed him a packaged meal.

Florence has led to at least 37 deaths, 27 of which occurred in North Carolina.

When President Donald Trump arrived in North Carolina on Wednesday to survey the damage from Hurricane Florence, he seemed to be particularly interested in the conditions near one of his golf courses.

During a briefing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Trump asked Lynn Good, chairman and CEO of Duke Energy, how things were near Lake Norman.

Good told Trump things were "good," adding, "but still 10 or 12 inches of rain."

"I love that area. I can't tell you why, but I love that area," Trump said in response.

There is a Trump National Golf Club on the shores of Lake Norman, which might explain the president's affinity for the area.

Since entering the White House, Trump has spent at least 199 days at his properties, including 154 days at golf properties, according to an analysis from NBC News.

The president was often critical of his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, for playing golf.

During Wednesday's briefing, Trump thanked federal and local officials for their efforts to prepare for and address Hurricane Florence, and expressed his sympathies to those who lost loved ones.

"To the families who have lost loved ones, America grieves with you, and our hearts break for you," Trump said. "And to all those impacted by this terrible storm, our entire American family is with you and ready to help. And you will recover."

During his visit to North Carolina on Wednesday, Trump at one point also told a storm victim to " target="_blank"have a good time" as he handed him a packaged meal. The president made similar comments last year while addressing victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, a storm over which Trump continues to face criticism in terms of his response.

At another point on Wednesday, a child asked the president for a hug, and he obliged.

Florence has led to at least 37 deaths, 27 of which occurred in North Carolina. Thousands of people remain in shelters and hundreds of thousands remain without power.

Flooding from the monster storm wreaked havoc across the Carolinas and the damage is extensive. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday said, " target="_blank"We are a state that is hurting."