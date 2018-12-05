Trump and the Clintons completely ignore each other at George HW Bush’s funeral

news

President Donald Trump did not acknowledge his 2016 opponent former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton or former President Bill Clinton as he arrived at former President George W. Bush's state funeral on Wednesday.

Trump shook hands with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama before sitting down. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton stared straight ahead and Bill Clinton looked somewhat annoyed.

This marked the first time Trump and Clinton were in the same general space since Inauguration Day 2017.

Trump and Clinton ran head-to-head as the respective nominees for the Republican and Democratic parties in one of the most contentious presidential elections of the modern era. Their disdain for one another is no secret.

The same is true for Trump and Obama, who are not known to have spoken since Inauguration Day, though they seemed to do their best to be cordial and respectful at such a formal, somber occasion.

Trump also did not greet former President Jimmy Carter or former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

All of the living former presidents have been critical of Trump in various ways, some more vocally than others.

Incumbent presidents have often sought advice from their predecessors in the past, sometimes even developing friendships in the process, but Trump has apparently broken this trend.