A total of 5,942 households sampled from 47Counties were interviewed in the nationwide survey.

The Registrar of Persons is the most corrupt government agency according to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Obtaining a tender, seeking employment and seeking of government funds are the three largest avenues of corruption in Kenya.

On Tuesday, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) released results of a nationwide survey on corruption in Kenya.

According to the EACC report, which was conducted from 16th November to 19th December 2018, the government department which receives the highest number of bribes is the Registrar of Persons with a score of 19.9% of all bribes given by Kenyans.

The Registrar of Persons falls under the Immigration Department within the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of Government. The department is charged with issuing birth certificates, national identity cards among other roles.

Reason for Bribing

Obtaining a tender, seeking employment and seeking of government funds are the three largest avenues of corruption in Kenya.

Obtaining a tender (88,294.83), seeking employment (23,344.53) and seeking of government funds (22,283.56) are the three largest avenues where Kenyans have to dig into their pockets to obtain government services.

A whopping 94.2% Kenyans do not report corruption practices with only a paltry 5.8% choosing to report the vice, according to the EACC report.

Here are the top ten most corrupt counties in Kenya

Wajir - (One needs a minimum of Ksh 14,354.85 to obtain government services in Wajir County) Kitui - Ksh11,640.15 Kericho - Ksh11,265.32 Mombasa - Ksh9,257.00 Garissa - Ksh8,731.92 Marsabit - Ksh7,741.28 Lamu - Ksh5,966.79 Kilifi - Ksh5,941.52 Kakamega - Ksh4,587.88 Nandi - Ksh4,399.48

