The Francophone country’s electoral commission said Mr Gnassingbé received 72% of the vote, while the opposition leader Agbéyomé Kodjo received about 18% of the total ballots cast.

However, the opposition leader has accused the authorities of fraud. He accused the authorities of creating fake polling stations in Saturday's election, ballot stuffing and getting people to cast multiple votes in Mr Gnassingbé's favour.

The AFP news agency quoted the president's office denied the accusation.

The Supreme Court is expected to announce the final results this week.

Mr Gnassingbé has been Togo’s president since his father died in February 2005. His father, Gnassingbé Eyadema ruled for 38 years. His son has so far governed for 15 years.

Mr Kodjo is a former prime minister and head of the national assembly.

Troops surrounded Mr Kodjo's home for around three hours after voting finished on Saturday.

Togo's Security Minister Yark Dameham told Voice of America that there is security surrounding Mr Kodjo's house.

"We have received reports that he is at risk of an attack on his house by unruly individuals, but I cannot tell you from which side," he is quoted as saying.

However, Mr Kodjo said he believes this is not for his protection since he was given no explanation. He said this is to allow the governing party time to rig the elections.

Mr Gnassingbé faced six rivals for the position of president.

In 2019, the government approved constitutional changes allowing for Mr Gnassingbé to seek re-election and potentially stay in office until 2030.