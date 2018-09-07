Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

'This is not normal': Obama slams anonymous author of Trump resistance NYT op-ed and warns people against feeling comforted by it

Politics 'This is not normal': Obama slams anonymous author of Trump resistance NYT op-ed and warns people against feeling comforted by it

President Barack Obama on Friday slammed the anonymous author of a controversial New York Times op-ed claiming there's a "quiet resistance" against President Donald Trump in the White House.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Obama Illinois play

Obama Illinois
  • President Barack Obama on Friday criticized the anonymous author of a controversial New York Times op-ed claiming there's a "quiet resistance" against President Donald Trump in the White House.
  • "That's not how our democracy is supposed to work," Obama said.
  • The speech constituted Obama's harshest, most direct rebuke of Trump and his administration since he departed the White House.

President Barack Obama on Friday criticized the anonymous author of a New York Times op-ed claiming there's a "quiet resistance" against President Donald Trump in the White House.

During a speech to students at the University of Illinois, the former president urged people against feeling comforted by the op-ed.

"That's not how our democracy is supposed to work," Obama said. "These people aren't elected. ... They're not doing us a favor by actively promoting 90% of the crazy stuff coming out of this White House and saying, 'Don't worry, we're preventing the other 10%.'"

Obama added, "This is not normal. These are extraordinary times. And they’re dangerous times."

The speech as a whole constituted Obama's harshest, most direct rebuke of Trump and his administration since he departed the White House.

Obama told students they were coming of age during a remarkable divisive time in US history, but he contended Trump is a "symptom" not the "cause" of the problem. "He's just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years," Obama said.

The former president went on to lambaste the current state of the Republican Party.

"Over the past few decades, the politics of division, resentment and paranoia have unfortunately found a home in the Republican Party."

Accordingly, Obama also said the "stakes really are higher" in terms of this years midterms.

"You need to vote because our democracy depends on it. ... This moment really is different," Obama said. "The stakes really are higher. The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire."

Top 3

1 Politics Fox News's Ed Henry claims without evidence that protesters at...bullet
2 Politics A guy standing behind Trump at a campaign rally in Montana...bullet
3 Politics Here is how China’s $60 billion pie will be shared among...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

As the war in Afghanistan nears its 17th anniversary, the Trump administration struggles to offer an exit plan.
Politics 'We are losing': Trump and his top advisors aren't publicly admitting how bad things are in Afghanistan
Obama Illinois
Politics 'How hard can that be, to say that Nazis are bad?": Obama slams Trump's response to violent protests in Charlottesville
Kerri Evelyn Harris, a Democrat who challenged Sen. Tom Carper in the state's primary on Thursday, hugs a supporter.
Politics Historic turnout in Delaware primary shows Democrats are fired up for the midterms
trump obama
Politics 'Let's just remember when this recovery started': Obama hits back at Trump taking credit for strong economy