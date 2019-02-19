Four African presidents will join business leaders and investors at the Africa CEO Forum between March 25 and 26, 2019 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The African leaders, Nana Akufo-Addo, Paul Kagame, Alassane Ouattara and Emmerson Mnangagwa will further discussions on Africa’s trade treaties, foreign direct investment, and offer common fronts for private sectors to thrive.

In its 7th edition, the Africa CEO Forum will unite 1,500 participants around a common transformation agenda.

Other African countries will be represented by the ministers, head of financial agencies and other top government officials.

Here are some of the African leaders participating at the Africa CEO Forum:

Nana Akufo Addo – Ghana

Last year, Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghanaian president, harped on how Africa is becoming home to the world’s fastest-growing region for foreign direct investment.

Emmerson Mnangagwa – Zimbabwe

In 2018, the Zimbabwean president, Emmerson Mnangagwa said his government will eliminate all forms of investment restrictions and open for business as Zimbabwe is ready to contribute to food security in Africa.

Alassane Ouattara – Côte D'Ivoire

President Ouattara encouraged the private sector to improve productivity and performance and focus on technological innovation.

Paul Kagame - Rwanda

President Kagame talked about the Africa trade treaties and how it can help African countries drive income economies.

To join the forum, visit www.theafricaceoforum.com or register HERE