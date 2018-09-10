These are the 10 worst countries for business in Africa in 2018

South Africa clinched the first position on the index for best country to do business on the continental.
The magazine based the ranking on innovation, taxes, technology, corruption, freedom (personal, trade and monetary), red tape and investor protection.
The United Kingdom was ranked as the best country for business in 2018.
In Africa, South Africa clinched the 48th and the best place on the index for best country to do business on the continental followed by Morocco on 55th position and Rwanda in a distant 79th position.
Africa's populous nation, Nigeria, was ranked 115th, beaten by Benin Republic, Ghana, Kenya, Tunisia, Tanzania.
These are the 10 worst countries for business in Africa this year:
GDP: $10 billion
Tax Burden rank: 152
Innovation rank: 128
Workforce rank: 102
Red Tape rank: 150
GDP: $1.0 billion
Tax Burden rank: 136
Innovation rank: 106
Workforce rank: 138
Red Tape rank: 141
GDP: $20 billion
Tax Burden rank: 104
Innovation rank: NA
Workforce rank: 141
Red Tape rank: 139
GDP: $8.5 billion
Tax Burden rank: 148
Innovation rank: 48
Workforce rank: 115
Red Tape rank: 106
GDP: $3.1 billion
Tax Burden rank: 112
Innovation rank: 121
Workforce rank: 124
Red Tape rank: 39
GDP: $16 billion
Tax Burden rank: 116
Innovation rank: 131
Workforce rank: 83
Red Tape rank: 148
GDP: $4 billion
Tax Burden rank: 140
Innovation rank: 121
Workforce rank: 124
Red Tape rank: 39
GDP : $5 billion
Population: 3.8M
Tax Burden rank: 145
Innovation rank: 135
Red Tape rank: 40
GDP: $39 billion
Population: 83.3M
Tax Burden rank: 147
Innovation rank: 115
Red Tape rank: 56
GDP: $2 billion
Population: 4.7M
Tax Burden rank: 62
Innovation rank: 118
Red Tape rank: 49
