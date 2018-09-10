Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

These are the 10 worst countries for business in Africa in 2018

Politics These are the 10 worst countries for business in Africa in 2018

South Africa clinched the first position on the index for best country to do business on the continental.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
These are the 10 worst countries for business in Africa in 2018 play Chad's President Idriss Deby opens a spigot in 2003 on part of the 665-mile pipeline linking his country to Cameroon's Atlantic coast (AFP)

Forbes, the American business magazine, has ranked 10 African countries as the worst business destinations in 2018.

The magazine based the ranking on innovation, taxes, technology, corruption, freedom (personal, trade and monetary), red tape and investor protection.

The United Kingdom was ranked as the best country for business in 2018.

In Africa, South Africa clinched the 48th and the best place on the index for best country to do business on the continental followed by Morocco on 55th position and Rwanda in a distant 79th position.

ALSO READ: How Sub-Saharan Africa countries convert wealth to well-being for their citizens

Africa's populous nation, Nigeria, was ranked 115th, beaten by Benin Republic, Ghana, Kenya, Tunisia, Tanzania.

These are the 10 worst countries for business in Africa this year:

10. Chad

These are the 10 worst countries for business in Africa in 2018 play

Chad's President Idriss Deby opens a spigot in 2003 on part of the 665-mile pipeline linking his country to Cameroon's Atlantic coast

(AFP)
 

GDP: $10 billion

Tax Burden rank: 152

Innovation rank: 128

Workforce rank: 102

Red Tape rank: 150

9. Gambia

GDP: $1.0 billion

Tax Burden rank: 136

Innovation rank: 106

Workforce rank: 138

Red Tape rank: 141

8. Libya

GDP: $20 billion

Tax Burden rank: 104

Innovation rank: NA

Workforce rank: 141

Red Tape rank: 139

7. Guinea

GDP: $8.5 billion

Tax Burden rank: 148

Innovation rank: 48

Workforce rank: 115

Red Tape rank: 106

6. Burundi

GDP: $3.1 billion

Tax Burden rank: 112

Innovation rank: 121

Workforce rank: 124

Red Tape rank: 39

5. Zimbabwe

GDP: $16 billion

Tax Burden rank: 116

Innovation rank: 131

Workforce rank: 83

Red Tape rank: 148

4. Togo

GDP: $4 billion

Tax Burden rank: 140

Innovation rank: 121

Workforce rank: 124

Red Tape rank: 39

3. Mauritania

GDP : $5 billion

Population: 3.8M

Tax Burden rank: 145

Innovation rank: 135

Red Tape rank: 40

2.  Democratic Republic of Congo

GDP: $39 billion

Population: 83.3M

Tax Burden rank: 147

Innovation rank: 115

Red Tape rank: 56

1.  Liberia

GDP: $2 billion

Population: 4.7M

Tax Burden rank: 62

Innovation rank: 118

Red Tape rank: 49

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top 3

1 Politics A guy standing behind Trump at a campaign rally in Montana...bullet
2 Politics 7 surprising things you didn't know about North Koreabullet
3 Politics Here are 10 million-dollar projects in Africa funded by Chinabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) speaks during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 28, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. While scheduled to discuss the Justice Department Inspector general report released this month on the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, Republicans were expected to use the opportunity to press for release of documents subpoenaed by the committee that detail FBI actions in 2016. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Politics Trump-backed GOP congressman abruptly resigns to focus on campaign for governor in hotly contested Florida race
naval station norfolk aircraft carrier
Politics 30 ships ordered to flee US Navy's biggest base in Virginia as Hurricane Florence closes in
Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis with his wife, Casey DeSantis.
Politics Ron DeSantis, the Trump-backed Florida gubernatorial nominee, repeatedly spoke at events organized by a racist
Politics Meet Zimbabwe’s youngest legislator, Joanah Mamombe who at 25 represents Harare West Constituency