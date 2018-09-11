These are the top 5 poorest countries in Africa at the moment

news

Majority of countries from Sub-Saharan Africa are adjudged as the poorest countries in Africa and the world.

According to FocusEconomics Consensus Forecast for 2018 nominal GDP per capita, factors such as authoritarian regimes, political turmoil, weak institutions, corruption, inadequate infrastructure among others contributed to the woes.

The report forecasts GDP per capita from 2018 to 2022 and compares with how poor or wealthy countries are in relation to each other.

The economic forecast platform said projections used include Consensus Forecasts based on the individual forecasts of over 900 world-renowned investment banks, economic think tanks and professional economic forecasting firms.

Here are the five poorest countries in Africa right now:

1. Democratic Republic of Congo

2016 GDP per Capita: $441

2018 GDP per Capita (projected): $ 468

2022 GDP per Capita (projected): $ 632

2. Mozambique

2016 GDP per Capita: $383

2018 GDP per Capita (projected): $ 486

2022 GDP per Capita (projected): $ 579

3. Uganda

2016 GDP per Capita: $694

2018 GDP per Capita (projected): $738

2022 GDP per Capita (projected): $898

4. Ethiopia

2016 GDP per Capita: USD 884

2018 GDP per Capita (projected): USD 938

2022 GDP per Capita (projected): USD 1253

5. Tanzania

2016 GDP per Capita: USD 976

2018 GDP per Capita (projected): USD 1112

2022 GDP per Capita (projected): USD 1362

