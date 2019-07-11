The report, Global Corruption Barometer (GCB) – Africa, in its 10th edition, reveals that “while most people in Africa feel corruption has increased in their country, a majority also feel optimistic that they, as citizens, can make a difference in the fight against corruption.”

According to the report, 47 percent of citizens believed that police institution in Africa is the most corrupt.

“Unsurprisingly, police also consistently earn the highest bribery rate across Africa. Other public services like utilities, including electricity and water, and identification documents, including licenses and passports, also have high bribery rates,” the report states.

These are the 10 institutions perceived as most corrupt in Africa:

10. Religious leaders - 16%

9. NGOs - 20%

8. Traditional leaders - 22%

7. Local government officials - 33%

6. Judges and Magistrates - 34%

5. President/Prime Minister's Office - 34%

4. Business Executives - 36%

3. Members of Parliament - 36%

2. Government officials - 39%

1. Police - 47%

The report recommends that Africa needs a holistic, systemic approach to tackle corruption.

Transparency International says the report conducted in collaboration with Afrobarometer used data from 45,823 interviews completed in 34 countries (home to almost 80 percent of the continent’s population) between September 2016 and September 2018.