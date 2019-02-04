Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Guinea Bissau and Equatorial Guinea are the most corrupt nations in Africa and the world.
Topping the table on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) table, with a score less than 20 out of 100, according to the 2018 Transparency International ranking.
Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair, Transparency International, said, “Corruption is much more likely to flourish where democratic foundations are weak and, as we have seen in many countries, where undemocratic and populist politicians can use it to their advantage.”
The latest corruption perceptions index ranks countries on a rating scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (Highly clean) in the world.
In Africa, Seychelles, Botswana, Cabo Verde, Rwanda, Namibia and Mauritius are six countries that recorded above 50% and among the transparent nations in the world.
Somalia is the most corrupt country in the world with a score of 10 and Denmark perceived most clean nation with a score of 88.
Business Insider SSA presents a list of African countries that scored below 30 in the latest corruption:
21. Kenya
144
20. Mauritania
144
Nigeria 144
Central African Republic 149
Uganda 149
Cameroon 152
Madagascar 152
Eritrea 157
Mozambique 158
Zimbabwe 160
Democratic Republic of the Congo 161
Angola 165
Chad 165
Congo 165
Burundi 170
Libya 170
Equatorial Guinea 172
Guinea Bissau 172
Sudan 172
South Sudan 178
Somalia 180