Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Guinea Bissau and Equatorial Guinea are the most corrupt nations in Africa and the world.

Topping the table on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) table, with a score less than 20 out of 100, according to the 2018 Transparency International ranking.

Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair, Transparency International, said, “Corruption is much more likely to flourish where democratic foundations are weak and, as we have seen in many countries, where undemocratic and populist politicians can use it to their advantage.”

The latest corruption perceptions index ranks countries on a rating scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (Highly clean) in the world.

ALSO READ: These are the 15 most transparent countries in Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, Seychelles, Botswana, Cabo Verde, Rwanda, Namibia and Mauritius are six countries that recorded above 50% and among the transparent nations in the world.

Somalia is the most corrupt country in the world with a score of 10 and Denmark perceived most clean nation with a score of 88.

Business Insider SSA presents a list of African countries that scored below 30 in the latest corruption:

21. Kenya

144

20. Mauritania

144

Nigeria 144

Central African Republic 149

Uganda 149

Cameroon 152

Madagascar 152

Eritrea 157

Mozambique 158

Zimbabwe 160

Democratic Republic of the Congo 161

Angola 165

Chad 165

Congo 165

Burundi 170

Libya 170

Equatorial Guinea 172

Guinea Bissau 172

Sudan 172

South Sudan 178

Somalia 180