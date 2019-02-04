- The latest Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries on a rating scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (Highly clean) in the world.
- Seychelles, Botswana, Cabo Verde, Rwanda, Namibia and Mauritius are among the transparent nations in the world.
- Check out the list of African countries that scored below 30 in the latest corruption
Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Guinea Bissau and Equatorial Guinea are the most corrupt nations in Africa and the world.
Topping from below on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) table with a score less than 20 out of 100, according to the 2018 Transparency International ranking.
Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair, Transparency International, said, “Corruption is much more likely to flourish where democratic foundations are weak and, as we have seen in many countries, where undemocratic and populist politicians can use it to their advantage.”
Somalia is the most corrupt country in the world with a score of 10 and Denmark perceived most clean nation with a score of 88.
Business Insider SSA presents a list of African countries that scored below 30 in the latest corruption:
20. Kenya
- 2018 rank: 144
- CPI score: 27
19. Mauritania
- 2018 rank: 144
- CPI score: 27
18. Nigeria
- 2018 rank: 144
- CPI score: 27
17. Central African Republic
- 2018 rank: 149
- CPI score: 26
16. Uganda
- 2018 rank: 149
- CPI score: 26
15. Cameroon
- 2018 rank: 152
- CPI score: 25
14. Madagascar
- 2018 rank: 152
- CPI score: 25
13. Eritrea
- 2018 rank: 157
- CPI score: 24
12. Mozambique
- 2018 rank: 158
- CPI score: 23
11. Zimbabwe
- 2018 rank: 160
- CPI score: 22
10. Democratic Republic of the Congo
- 2018 rank: 161
- CPI score: 21
9. Angola
- 2018 rank: 165
- CPI score: 27
8. Chad
- 2018 rank: 165
- CPI score: 19
7. Congo
- 2018 rank: 165
- CPI score: 19
6. Burundi
- 2018 rank: 170
- CPI score: 17
5. Equatorial Guinea
- 2018 rank: 172
- CPI score: 17
4. Guinea Bissau
- 2018 rank: 172
- CPI score: 16
3. Sudan
- 2018 rank: 172
- CPI score: 16
2. South Sudan
- 2018 rank: 178
- CPI score: 13
1. Somalia
- 2018 rank: 180
- CPI score: 10