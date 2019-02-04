The latest Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries on a rating scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (Highly clean) in the world.

Seychelles, Botswana, Cabo Verde, Rwanda, Namibia and Mauritius are among the transparent nations in the world.

Check out the list of African countries that scored below 30 in the latest corruption

Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Guinea Bissau and Equatorial Guinea are the most corrupt nations in Africa and the world.

Topping from below on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) table with a score less than 20 out of 100, according to the 2018 Transparency International ranking.

Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair, Transparency International, said, “Corruption is much more likely to flourish where democratic foundations are weak and, as we have seen in many countries, where undemocratic and populist politicians can use it to their advantage.”

In Africa, Seychelles, Botswana, Cabo Verde, Rwanda, Namibia and Mauritius are six countries that recorded above 50% and among the transparent nations in the world.

Somalia is the most corrupt country in the world with a score of 10 and Denmark perceived most clean nation with a score of 88.

Business Insider SSA presents a list of African countries that scored below 30 in the latest corruption:

20. Kenya

2018 rank: 144

CPI score: 27

19. Mauritania

2018 rank: 144

CPI score: 27

18. Nigeria

2018 rank: 144

CPI score: 27

17. Central African Republic

2018 rank: 149

CPI score: 26

16. Uganda

2018 rank: 149

CPI score: 26

15. Cameroon

2018 rank: 152

CPI score: 25

14. Madagascar

2018 rank: 152

CPI score: 25

13. Eritrea

2018 rank: 157

CPI score: 24

12. Mozambique

2018 rank: 158

CPI score: 23

11. Zimbabwe

2018 rank: 160

CPI score: 22

10. Democratic Republic of the Congo

2018 rank: 161

CPI score: 21

9. Angola

2018 rank: 165

CPI score: 27

8. Chad

2018 rank: 165

CPI score: 19

7. Congo

2018 rank: 165

CPI score: 19

6. Burundi

2018 rank: 170

CPI score: 17

5. Equatorial Guinea

2018 rank: 172

CPI score: 17

4. Guinea Bissau

2018 rank: 172

CPI score: 16

3. Sudan

2018 rank: 172

CPI score: 16

2. South Sudan

2018 rank: 178

CPI score: 13

1. Somalia