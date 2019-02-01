15 Sub-Saharan African nations out of 46 countries score high in the 2018 Transparency International Index.

Seychelles is the most transparent countries in Africa ranking 28th in the world and on the first spot in the continent, according to 2018 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index.

Scoring above 50% on a rating scale of 10 (highly corrupt) to 100 (Highly clean), Botswana, Cabo Verde, Rwanda, Namibia and Mauritius trailed Seychelles in Sub-Saharan Africa on the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Business Insider SSA presents to you, a list of high-scoring 15 Sub-Saharan African nations out of 46 countries ranked by Transparency International index in 2018.

1. Seychelles

2018 rank: 28

CPI score: 66

2. Botswana

2018 rank: 34

CPI score: 61

3. Cabo Verde

2018 rank: 57

CPI score: 45

4. Rwanda

2018 rank: 56

CPI score: 48

5. Namibia

6. Mauritius

7. Sao Tome and Principle

2018 rank: 46

CPI score: 64

8. Senegal

2018 rank: 45

CPI score: 67

9. South Africa

2018 rank: 43

CPI score: 73

10. Burkina Faso

2018 rank: 41

CPI score: 78

11. Ghana

2018 rank: 41

CPI score: 78

12. Lesotho

2018 rank: 41

CPI score: 78

13. Benin

2018 rank: 40

CPI score: 85

14. Swaziland

2018 rank: 38

CPI score: 89

15. Gambia

2018 rank: 37

CPI score: 93

Since its inception in 1995, the Corruption Perceptions Index, a flagship of Transparency International research product, has become the leading global indicator of public sector corruption.

It offers an annual snapshot of the relative degree of corruption by ranking countries and territories from all over the globe.