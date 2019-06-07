Statistics show that the United States has more refugees than any other country in the world.

Since the federal Refugee Resettlement Program was created in 1980, at least 2 million refugees have been resettled in the U.S.

According to the newly released data from the Pew Research Center, over 40 million people currently living in the U.S. were born in a different country.

In 2018, a total of 22,491 refugees were resettled in the U.S. The primary origin countries are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, followed by Myanmar and Ukraine.

Here are the three African countries with the highest number of America's refugees:

The Democratic Republic of the Congo

7,878

Eritrea

1269

Ethiopia

376

These three account for 43 per cent of all the refugees that entered the U.S last year.

Out of the total figure admitted last year, the majority were Christians (16,018), that's 71 per cent. 3,495 (16 per cent) were Muslims.

Reduction in US refugees

The number of refugees coming into America has reduced recently. This has been attributed to the Trump administration's plan to limit annual refugee intake to just 30,000.

Muslim-majority countries have been affected the most with admission numbers dropping from 90 per cent from 2017 to 2018. This is according to the International Refugee Assistance Project.

Generally, the number of refugees entering the U.S. has reduced from 84,994 refugees in 2016 to 22,491 in 2018.