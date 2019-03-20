The Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) has a new report concerning network interrruptions in the continent.

It categorises countries that have never had internet shutdowns into four kinds of governance.

Overall, there are 27 nations in Africa that have experienced this kind of disruptions.

Apart from disclosing three scary trends about internet shutdowns in Africa, it also revealed the African countries that have and have never experienced this kind of disruption.

Of the 54 nations across the continent, 22 have experienced network disruptions.

The 27 African nations that have never experienced internet shutdowns are categorised into four kinds of governance — authoritarian, hybrid, flawed and full democracies.

Authoritarian regime

The Democracy Index published by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) defines this kind of regime as “where state political pluralism is absent or heavily circumscribed; formal institutions of democracy have little substance, and elections are not free and fair.” It is categorised as the worst kind of government.

Majority of African countries (77%) that have experienced network disruptions have authoritarian governments. However, there are some authoritarian countries that have never had internet shutdowns.

These seven undisrupted nations are:

Angola

Comoros

Djibouti

Eritrea

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Mozambique

Rwanda

Swaziland

Hybrid regimes

This refers to countries with strong doses of authoritarianism mixed with some elements of democracy. There are 10 countries with hybrid regimes with undisputed internet connectivity. These are:

Benin

Burkina Faso

Ivory Coast

Kenya

Liberia

Madagascar

Malawi

Nigeria

Tanzania

Zambia

Flawed democracies

According to the Democracy Index, flawed democracies respect basic civil liberties, and have free and fair elections. However, there are significant issues like problems in governance and an underdeveloped political culture.

Unlike the authoritarian and hybrid regimes that have experienced internet shutdowns, none of the African countries with ‘flawed democracies’ have ever had this kind of disruption.

The seven undisrupted countries with flawed democracies are:

Botswana

Cape Verde

Ghana

Lesotho

Namibia

Senegal

South Africa

Full democracy

Going by the Democracy Index, there is only one country with this kind of governance in Africa and that is Mauritius.

It has never had a network disruption.