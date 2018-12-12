Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Theresa May survives Conservative party vote of no confidence

Politics Theresa May survives Conservative party vote of no confidence

Theresa May has will remain as Conservative party leader and prime minister after winning a confidence vote by Tory MPs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the media outside 10 Downing Street after it was announced that the Conservative Party will hold a vote of no confidence in her leadership, in London, Britain, December 12, 2018. play

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the media outside 10 Downing Street after it was announced that the Conservative Party will hold a vote of no confidence in her leadership, in London, Britain, December 12, 2018.

(Reuters / Peter Nicholls)

  • Theresa May has survived a confidence vote in her leadership.
  • She wins by 200 votes to 117.
  • The vote was triggered after 48 MPs sent letters expressing no confidence in the prime minister's leadership.
  • Many MPs remain deeply unhappy at her plans for Brexit.

LONDON — Theresa May has survived a confidence vote in her leadership by Conservative MPs, meaning she can continue to serve as prime minister.

May won a confidence vote in her leadership by 200 votes to 117 votes. This means that more than a third of Conservative MPs expressed their lack of confidence in the prime minister.

The scale of the rebellion against May was significantly larger than most predictions.

However, the result only came after the prime minister assured MPs on Wednesday evening that she would stand down before the next general election.

"In my heart I would like to lead the party into the next election but I accept that won't happen," May told Conservative MPs.

The vote was held after at least 48 Conservative MPs sent letters to Tory MP Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, expressing no confidence in Theresa May's leadership of the party.

Many were unhappy with the Brexit plan she negotiated in Brussels, and discontent reached a tipping point when she delayed a parliamentary vote on the deal which was scheduled for Tuesday.

Brady notified the prime minister that he had received at least 48 letters on Tuesday evening. He announced the news publicly on Wednesday morning, giving Tory MPs just one day to weigh up whether to support or oppose the prime minister.

He was criticised by some Tory MPs who oppose the prime minister for organising the vote at short notice, which some believe would hand May a crucial advantage because it would not give them time to co-ordinate their opposition.

However, Brady said party rules dictate that a vote should be held as soon as possible.

This is a developing story.

Top 3

1 Politics The 10 biggest news stories in Nigeria in 2018, according to...bullet
2 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
3 Politics LIVE: Theresa May promises to quit before next election as...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Otisville Correctional Facility inmates pray during mass in 2015.
Politics Michael Cohen is set to spend 3 years in a 'cushy' prison that's been called a 'castle behind bars'
A Sandia National Laboratories engineer performs a final diagnostics check on a data recorder for an impact test on the nose assembly of a mock B61-12.
Politics The Air Force just hit a major milestone with the US military's upgraded, highly precise nuclear bomb
michael cohen plea deal court
Politics How Michael Cohen went from saying he would 'take a bullet' for Trump to implicating him in federal crimes
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen; and his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
Politics Can Trump pardon Cohen or Manafort? Here's who he's given clemency to so far
X
Advertisement