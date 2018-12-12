Pulse.ng logo
Theresa May hints she will quit before next election in last-minute bid to save her leadership

A spokesperson for the prime minister said Wednesday's vote 'isn’t about who leads us into the next general election.'

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Theresa May play

Theresa May

(Getty)

  • Theresa May drops a big hint to Conservative MPs that she will step down after Brexit.
  • The Prime Minister's future will be decided on Wednesday evening when Tory MPs take part in a vote of no confidence.
  • Her spokesman tells journalists that "this vote isn't about who leads us into the next general election."
  • May's supporters have been urging her to rule out standing for election again.

LONDON — Theresa May has dropped a big hint that she will resign before the next election as she attempts to shore up her support ahead of an imminent vote on her leadership.

MPs loyal to the prime minister have advised her to set a departure date or face defeat in this evening's vote, with many of her opponents likely to be appeased if she agrees to rule out fighting another election.

Speaking at a briefing with journalists in parliament, a spokesman for the prime minister said: "This vote isn’t about who leads us into the next general election."

"It is about whether it is sensible to change leader at this point in Brexit negotiations."

He added: "She believes it’s her duty to serve as long as her party wants her to."

The comments are an apparent attempt to persuade MPs not to support tonight's no confidence vote in the expectation that she will stand down after Britain has left the EU.

On Wednesday evening Conservative MPs will vote on whether she should stand down as leader of the party.

Conservative MPs will decide whether to depose Theresa May as party leader after at least 48 said they had no confidence in her. She requires 158 votes to survive, though winning by a small margin could still compel her to resign.

The prime minister will address her party at 5.00 PM GMT before a vote takes place an hour later. The result is expected at around 9.00 PM GMT.

If the no confidence vote passes May will have to resign as leader ahead of a full leadership contest for her successor.

The prime minister vowed on Wednesday morning to fight the contest with "everything I have got" and warned that removing her as prime minister could result in Brexit being cancelled or delayed.

May's supporters told Business Insider that they expected her to survive tonight's vote easily.

"I don't think it will be close," one loyalist told BI.

However, they added that the result will be "damaging" if large numbers of Conservative MPs support the no confidence vote.

There was also widespread anger among minister's about the way she was being treated by Tory rebels.

"I am so angry about what they are doing, I cannot tell you," one supportive minister told BI.

Theresa May arrives in Berlin to discuss Brexit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 11 December
Politics LIVE: Conservative MPs rally behind Theresa May ahead of ahead of confidence vote
donald trump chuck schumer
Politics Trump inexplicably told Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi that Mexico would pay for the border wall as part of the landmark new trade deal
Marriott said it suffered a data breach that affected 500 million customers. A sign in front of a Marriott hotel in 2015 in San Francisco.
Politics Chinese state hackers reportedly responsible for data breach affecting 500 million customers at Marriott, the US government's biggest hotel provider (MAR)
The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was the eighth-biggest news story of the year, according to Google search data.
Politics The 10 biggest news stories of 2018, according to Google Trends
