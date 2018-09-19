Pulse.ng logo
The US Navy identified the sailor killed in an aviation accident on the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush

21-year-old Airman Apprentice Joseph Min Naglak died after being struck by a propeller during flight operations on Monday.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Airman Naglak.JPG play

Airman Naglak.JPG

(US Navy Photo)

The US Navy identified Airman Apprentice Joseph Min Naglak as the 21-year-old sailor who died in an aviation accident Monday onboard aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush.

According to a Navy press release, Naglak reported to the carrier in August 2017.

The George H.W. Bush is underway to complete carrier pilot qualifications. A Navy spokesman said Naglak was struck by the propeller of an E-2C Hawkeye after securing the aircraft to the flight deck during flight operations.

The carrier resumed flight operations, which were briefly halted as a result of the mishap.

USNI News reported Naglak is the 14th Navy or Marine Corps service member who has died due to a work-related mishap in 2018.

"The loss of a shipmate is a heartbreaking experience for a crew of a Naval vessel and those aboard USS George H.W. Bush will mourn Naglak's passing and remember him always for his devoted service and sacrifice to our Nation," Navy spokesman Cmdr. Dave Hecht said in a statement.

The cause of the mishap remains under investigation.

