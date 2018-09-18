The US Coast Guard just offloaded over $170 million in cocaine from drug busts

news

Over $170 million worth of cocaine was offloaded in Florida on Monday.

During multi-agency counter-smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific, the US Coast Guard intercepted over six tons of cocaine.

The Eastern Pacific and Caribbean basin are highly trafficked drug transit zones where cocaine is often smuggled from Central and South America into the United States.

On Monday, the US Coast Guard cutter Tahoma offloaded over six tons of cocaine in Port Everglades, Florida.

The cocaine was intercepted in various counter-smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific throughout July and August, the Coast Guard said in a press statement.

The Coast Guard said the drugs were seized in six interdictions by three cutters. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca seized about 500 kilograms from one smuggling vessel. Another cutter, the Tampa, intercepted two vessels, bringing in about 1,855 kilograms. The Tahoma itself intercepted three smugglers and confiscated an estimated 3,962 kilograms of cocaine.

The Coast Guard remains active in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean basin, known transit zones for drugs passing from South and Central America into the United States. The US Defense Department, Justice and several other government agencies come together to detect, intercept and eventually prosecute those responsible.

"It is critical that our Coast Guard crews and partner agencies work persistently in ensuring these illegal drugs are stopped from coming to the streets of the United States," said Cmdr. Michael Sarnowski, commanding officer of the Tahoma.

In all, the estimated street value of that much cocaine amounts to over $170 million.