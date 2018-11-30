The US, Canada, and Mexico's newly signed trade pact looks a lot like NAFTA. Here are the key differences between them.

news

The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the first major update of the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, was officially signed by the three countries' leaders on Friday.

The new trade deal bears a lot of similarities to NAFTA, but there are major differences as well.

Some of the key differences: increased dairy-market access for the US, a new sunset clause, and tougher auto rules.

Leaders from the US, Canada, and Mexico officially signed their new trade pact on Friday at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, marking a major step toward overhauling the three countries' economic relationship.

The signing ceremony comes after US and Canada sealed the deal on a new trade agreement in September that, along with an earlier US-Mexico agreement, opened the door to a rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

While the new deal, dubbed the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, is officially signed by the three leaders — US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto — it must also be approved by each country's legislature before it can come into force.

While Trump and other US officials have NAFTA dead, the USMCA bears a lot of still maintains large swaths of the original deal. But there are some key differences.

For instance, Canada scored wins with the preservation of NAFTA's state-to-state dispute-resolution system and cultural provisions that carve out a certain amount of the Canadian media market for domestically produced programming.

Other notable changes include increased dairy-market access, new auto rules, and a sunset clause.

Here's a rundown of some of the key changes in the deal: