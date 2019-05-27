Mrs Osei was the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

As Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Mrs Osei managed the operations and provided strategic oversight of the Electoral Commission for three years, including four parliamentary by-elections, two national elections, local government elections (2015) and presidential and parliamentary elections (2016).

She was fired by President Akufo-Addo in June 2019 together with two of her deputy commissioners.

In a statement issued at the time by the Information Minister, he said that President Akufo-Addo took the decision to dismiss them “after the committee set up by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo pursuant 146 (4) of the constitution, to investigate separate complaints brought against the three persons by Ghanaian citizens, recommended their removal from office.”

However, Mrs Osei’s appointment appears to be a testament to her reputation and dedication to the delivery of free and fair elections in developing nations, as well as international confidence in Ghana’s democratic processes.

Following the UN’s appointment, some Ghanaians on social media have criticised the Ghanaian government for dismissing her. Other Ghanaians believe her appointment is a testament to her good works which the current government failed to see because they politicised the EC office.

https://www.facebook.com/aagbenyo/posts/10156984588815700?comment_tracking=%7B%22tn%22%3A%22O%22%7D