The Trumps are set to attend George H.W. Bush's funeral. Here are the details released so far

Former President George H.W. Bush will be honored with a state funeral at Washington's National Cathedral, the White House announced Saturday.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend the service. It was also announced that Trump designated Wednesday, December 5 a national day of mourning in honor of the 41st president.

The White House also issued a presidential proclamation that the American flag will fly half-staff on all public buildings and grounds, military posts, and US embassies around the world for the next 30 days.

Details are still being released

Bush's will be the first presidential funeral since Gerald Ford's in 2006, and the first major political funeral since more than 2,000 prominent business, media, military, and political figures gathered at the Washington National Cathedral for a ceremony to honor the late Sen. John McCain.

Bush's state funeral will be the fourth in three decades. Though guided by tradition, there are a variety of options for commemoration ceremonies, presidential funerals allow for personal touches that are decided by the presidents themselves soon after their inauguration.

The Bush family announced online they would be partnering with the Department of Defense’s Task Force National Capital Region for the funeral arrangements.

Further details are yet to be announced but the Bush family said they will release information "as soon as is practical," which could be up to 24 hours.

State funerals are usually seven to 10 days long and include three stages. The Joint Task Force describes the process: "Stage I includes ceremonies within the state in which the president, former president, or president-elect was in residence. Stage II includes ceremonies within Washington, DC, and Stage III includes ceremonies in the state in which the authorized individual has chosen to be interred."

Bush is expected to be buried at his namesake George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas alongside his late wife.

News of Bush's passing prompted an outpouring of praise and fond memories from former heads of state and world leaders.

The White House said Trump was notified of Bush's death while attending the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and canceled a news conference slated for Saturday afternoon, tweeting it was "out of respect for the Bush family and former president George H.W. Bush."

"President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life," Trump wrote earlier Saturday on Twitter. "Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all!"