Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The slain leader of a Russian-backed republic in Ukraine was reportedly killed by a bomb planted on a chandelier

Politics The slain leader of a Russian-backed republic in Ukraine was reportedly killed by a bomb planted on a chandelier

An explosive devise that killed the prime minister of the Donetsk People's Republic was reportedly placed in a chandelier or floor lamp and ignited by a telephone call.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A banner with a portrait of Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko is seen during the funeral in Donetsk, Ukraine, September 2, 2018. play

A banner with a portrait of Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko is seen during the funeral in Donetsk, Ukraine, September 2, 2018.

(Reuters)

  • The prime minister of the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko was assassinated last week by an explosive device placed in a floor lamp or chandelier.
  • The explosion also killed Zakharchenko's bodyguard, Vyacheslav "Slavyan" Dotsenko, and wounded two others, including Alexander Timofeyev, the DPR's finance minister.
  • The perpetrator was most likely near the cafe and saw Zakharchenko enter before he or she detonated the bomb.

The prime minister of the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine was killed last week by a bomb placed in a chandelier or floor lamp, according to Kommersant, a Russian media outlet.

Alexander Zakharchenko was killed about 5 p.m. last Friday in an explosion at a downtown Donetsk cafe called "Separ," meaning Separatist.

Zakharachenko died from craniocerebral trauma, with the blast nearly taking his head off, according to Novaya Gazeta, a Russian newspaper.

The explosion also killed Zakharchenko's bodyguard, Vyacheslav "Slavyan" Dotsenko, and wounded two others, including Alexander Timofeyev, the DPR's finance minister.

Kommersant reported over the weekend that an explosive devise was placed in a chandelier or floor lamp and ignited by a telephone call.

The perpetrator was most likely near the cafe and saw Zakharchenko enter before he or she detonated the bomb, Kommersant reported. The cafe is apparently owned by a DPR security official and was thoroughly guarded, raising questions of an inside job.

Multiple people were later arrested near the cafe in connection with the bombing, including "Ukrainian saboteurs," Russia's Interfax reported.

"Read nothing into [these arrests of Ukrainian saboteurs] until we know more details," Aric Toler, a researcher with Bellingcat, tweeted last week.

Kyiv and Moscow have both been accused of several assassinations in the Donbas and Ukraine as a whole since the war began in 2014.

Top 3

1 Politics John McCain was finally laid to rest next to his best friend at...bullet
2 Politics Russia is getting ready for war games with 300,000 troops —...bullet
3 Politics The UK is ready to help Nigeria fight corruption and lift...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 4, 2018.
Politics Here's where Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh likely stands on controversial issues
A Dutch helicopter participates in NATO's Dynamic Mongoose anti-submarine exercise in the North Sea off the coast of Norway, May 4, 2015.
Politics The Navy thinks Russian subs are a growing threat to Europe, and it's mounting a full-court press to counter them
Mike Flynn Jared Kushner Ivanka Trump Steve Bannon Reince Priebus
Politics Ivanka Trump and Steve Bannon reportedly clashed over proper White House protocol, and she told him 'I'm not a staffer! ... I'm the first daughter'
Jalaluddin Haqqani
Politics The Taliban leader responsible for the kidnappings of Bowe Bergdahl and reporter David Rohde is dead