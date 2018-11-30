Pulse.ng logo
The Russian maker of the AK-47 has a new assault rifle and may have a buyer in a close US ally

It's unclear if the Russian military will purchase the AK-308, but it appears Kalashnikov Concern is trying to export it to one specific country.

  Published:
AK-308 Kalashnikov play

AK-308 Kalashnikov

(Kalashnikov)

  • Kalashnikov Concern, the Russian maker of the AK-47, unveiled a new rifle in August called the AK-308.
  • It's unclear if the Russian military or police will purchase the rifle, but it appears Kalashnikov is trying to export the AK-308 to India.
  • Kalashnikov may also have other potential buyers, including Brazil and Pakistan.

Kalashnikov Concern, the Russian maker of the AK-47, unveiled a new rifle in August called the AK-308, which it demonstrated at the Army-2018 expo in Moscow.

"The weapon is based on the AK103 submachine gun for the cartridge 7.62x51 mm with elements and components of the AK-12 automatic machine," Kalashnikov Concern said in a press statement at the time.

"At the moment, preparations are under way for preliminary testing of weapons," Kalashnikov added.

The AK-308 weighs about 9 1/2 pounds with an empty 20-round magazine, Kalashnikov said. The gun also has a dioptric sight and foldable stock.

It's unclear whether the Russian military or police may purchase it, but the AK-308 appears to have been designed and is being marketed for export, according to The National Interest.

And since New Dehli has been looking for 7.62x51mm rifles, and passed in May on other Kalashnikov weapons, the AK-308 "is an explicit Russian attempt to become India’s primary rifle exporter," The National Interest's Mark Episkopos wrote.

India has long been a buyer of Russian arms.

Last week, New Dehli purchased two new Admiral Grigorovich-class stealth frigates after purchasing two more in later October.

In early October, New Dehli signed a $5.43 billion contract with Russia for S-400 missile defense systems, and the two countries were even expected to sign a deal for Russian AK-103 assault rifles, which shoot 7.62x39mm rounds.

In April, Jane's 360 reported that India put on hold its collaboration to build the the Su-57 stealth fighter with Russia, but Russian state-owned has since reported that discussions between Moscow and New Dehli continue.

Whether or not Russia will procure a contract with India for the AK-308, Kalashnikov may also have other potential buyers, including Pakistan and Brazil, The National Interest reported.

