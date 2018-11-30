Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The Pentagon showed off these weapons that Iran has given to the Taliban and Houthis, saying it wasn't a political stunt

Politics The Pentagon showed off these weapons that Iran has given to the Taliban and Houthis, saying it wasn't a political stunt

Many of the weapons were provided to the US by Saudi Arabia, as concern grows in Congress over US support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran, speaks about potential threats posed by the Iranian regime to the international community, during a news conference at a military base in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2018. play

Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran, speaks about potential threats posed by the Iranian regime to the international community, during a news conference at a military base in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2018.

(Reuters)

The US on Thursday displayed pieces of what it said were Iranian weapons deployed to militants in Yemen and Afghanistan.

The Pentagon offered a detailed explanation of why it believed the arms on display came from Iran, noting what it said were Iranian corporate logos on arms fragments and the unique nature of the designs of Iranian weaponry.

The US acknowledged it could not say precisely when the weapons were transferred to the Houthis, and, in some cases, could not say when they were used. There was no immediate way to independently verify where the weapons were made or employed.

The presentation of hardware by the Pentagon, much of which was handed over by Saudi Arabia, coincides with growing concern in Congress over US military support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's civil war, which has become the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Members of Congress have escalated their opposition to Saudi Arabia after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Despite administration pleas not to downgrade ties with the Saudis and thereby counter Iran, the Senate voted on Wednesday to advance a resolution to end military support for the Saudis in Yemen.

“I haven’t heard anybody say this is a political stunt. This is simply putting out in broad daylight Iran’s missiles and small arms and rockets and UAVs and drones,” US special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, said on Thursday after being asked whether the display was done for propaganda reasons.

These are the captured weapons the US showed.

Qiam-1 short-range ballistic missile.

A US Department of Defense exhibit shows a "Qiam" ballistic missile manufactured in Iran, at a military base in Washington, US, November 29, 2018. play

A US Department of Defense exhibit shows a "Qiam" ballistic missile manufactured in Iran, at a military base in Washington, US, November 29, 2018.

(Reuters)

Qiam missiles, which have a range of 435—497 miles and a payload of 1,653 pounds, have been in Iranian service since 2017.

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital Sanaa, have fired dozens of missiles into Saudi Arabia in recent months, part of a three-year-old conflict that is a proxy battle between Saudi Arabia and Iran.



Sayyad-2 surface-to-air missile.

A DoD exhibit shows a Sayyad-2 Surface to Air Missile at a military base in Washington DC on November 29, 2018. play

A DoD exhibit shows a Sayyad-2 Surface to Air Missile at a military base in Washington DC on November 29, 2018.

(Reuters)

Unveiled in 2011, Sayyad-2 missiles have a range 48-62 miles and a payload of approximately 441 pounds.

The US said the “Sayyad-2” surface-to-air missile above had been interdicted by the Saudi government in early 2018 on the way to Houthi militants in Yemen.



Qasef-1 drone.

A Pentagon exhibit shows a Qasef-1 drone that was recovered on April 11, 2018 by Saudi Arabia, at a military base in Washington DC on November 29, 2018. play

A Pentagon exhibit shows a Qasef-1 drone that was recovered on April 11, 2018 by Saudi Arabia, at a military base in Washington DC on November 29, 2018.

(Reuters)

Qasef-1s are low-tech drones that can be used for surveillance or fitted with explosives, but the Houthis may have used them as kamikaze vehicles to damage radars for Saudi Arabia's Patriot missile defense systems.



Shahed-123 unmanned aerial vehicle.

A Pentagon exhibit shows an Iranian Shahed-123 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), at a military base in Washington DC on November 29, 2018. play

A Pentagon exhibit shows an Iranian Shahed-123 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), at a military base in Washington DC on November 29, 2018.

(Reuters)

The Shahed-123's specifications are murky, but it's likely an older model of a Shahed-129, which is a medium-altitude, long-endurance surveillance and strike drone.



KL-7.62 rifles.

A Pentagon exhibit shows Iranian Type KL Assault Rifles at a military base in Washington DC on November 29, 2018. play

A Pentagon exhibit shows Iranian Type KL Assault Rifles at a military base in Washington DC on November 29, 2018.

(Reuters)

KL-7.62 rifles are Iranian copies of Chinese Type 56 rifles, which are themselves copies of Russian AK-47s.



107mm Fadjr rockets.

A Pentagon exhibit shows a video of a Royal Saudi Navy Al Madinah-class Frigate being attacked by Houthi militia on January 30, 2017 off the Western coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, next to Iranian 107mm Fadjr rockets, right, at a military base in Washington DC on November 29, 2018. play

A Pentagon exhibit shows a video of a Royal Saudi Navy Al Madinah-class Frigate being attacked by Houthi militia on January 30, 2017 off the Western coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, next to Iranian 107mm Fadjr rockets, right, at a military base in Washington DC on November 29, 2018.

(Reuters)

The US said Iran gave the 107mm rockets seen on the left to the Taliban because of the unique markings on the rockets and the paint scheme, along with the markings on them.

The US has also long accused Iran of providing weapons to Taliban militants in Afghanistan.

The Taliban is known to buy weapons on the black market and defense officials could not say why they were sure these missiles and other weapons had not been simply bought by the militants.



Top 3

1 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
2 Politics At least 3 people killed when a truck carrying passengers in...bullet
3 Politics Michael Cohen's latest plea deal reveals more about the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

ST LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 05: Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) speaks with supporters at The Royale bar on November 5, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. McCaskill is in a tight race for votes with her Republican challenger Josh Hawley for tomorrow's midterm election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Politics Claire McCaskill says she fears Democrats won’t ever win back senate majority, and slams her own party for not embracing moderates
An FIM-92 Stinger missile is fired from an Army Avenger vehicle at the Eglin Air Force Base range, April 20, 2017.
Politics The US Army is gearing up for a potential fight with Russia, and it just put a crucial defensive weapon back in Europe permanently
Dan McReady (L) faced Mark Harris (R) in the open race in North Carolina's 9th congressional district`
Politics A hotly contested Congressional race in North Carolina remains in limbo amid an investigation over possible election fraud
The USNS Comfort shown underway on its deployment to Central and South America. The ship is expected to see nearly one thousand patients per day, providing much-needed care in the region.
Politics 10 photos show what it's like aboard a US Navy floating hospital that is providing medical care to thousands of South Americans
X
Advertisement