The most powerful images from the nation's remembrance of President George HW Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush died last Friday at the age of 94.

Bush was widely respected for his lifelong dedication to public service and calm, quiet demeanor.

Over the course of his long, distinguished life, Bush served his country in an array of capacities. He was a war hero, US congressman, diplomat, CIA director, and vice president in the years before he ascended to the highest office in the land.

Here are some of the more striking images as the nation remembers its 41st president.

The nation is remembering him as a lifelong public servant and dedicated family man.

Bush's service dog, Sully, was among the first to mourn her owner's passing in the days leading up to his funeral.

A departure ceremony was held in Houston, Texas, as the former president's casket made its way to Washington, DC, on Monday.

Sully was in attendance at the ceremony.

The late president's family waited for his casket to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

Former President George W. Bush was there with his wife, Laura Bush.

The former president was visibly emotional as he escorted his father's flag-draped casket.

Bush's casket arrived at the US Capitol on Monday.

A service was held to honor the late president in the US Capitol Rotunda.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their respects to the late president on Monday.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence were also in attendance. In remarks at the service, Pence described Bush as someone who "never lost his love of adventure and he never failed to answer the call to serve his country."

Source: Politico

Members of the Supreme Court were there to honor Bush, including Clarence Thomas, who was nominated for the highest court in the land by the former president in 1991.

Bush will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday.