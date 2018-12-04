Pulse.ng logo
The most powerful images from the nation's remembrance of President George HW Bush

Former President George HW Bush was widely respected for his lifelong dedication to public service and calm, quiet demeanor.

President George H.W. Bush arrives for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. play

President George H.W. Bush arrives for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

Former President George H.W. Bush died last Friday at the age of 94.

Bush was widely respected for his lifelong dedication to public service and calm, quiet demeanor.

Over the course of his long, distinguished life, Bush served his country in an array of capacities. He was a war hero, US congressman, diplomat, CIA director, and vice president in the years before he ascended to the highest office in the land.

Here are some of the more striking images as the nation remembers its 41st president.

Former President George H.W. Bush died on November 30 at the age of 94.



The nation is remembering him as a lifelong public servant and dedicated family man.

(Wikimedia Commons)


Bush's service dog, Sully, was among the first to mourn her owner's passing in the days leading up to his funeral.

Sully, the service dog of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lays in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis &amp; Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. play

Sully, the service dog of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lays in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018.

(Courtesy Office of George H. W. Bush-Evan Sisley/Handout via Reuters)


A departure ceremony was held in Houston, Texas, as the former president's casket made its way to Washington, DC, on Monday.

The flag-draped casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard at Ellington Field during a departure ceremony in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. play

The flag-draped casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard at Ellington Field during a departure ceremony in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018.

(David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters)


Sully was in attendance at the ceremony.

Sully, the yellow Labrador retriever who was former U.S. President George H.W. Bush's service dog, is seen during a departure ceremony at Ellington Field in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. play

Sully, the yellow Labrador retriever who was former U.S. President George H.W. Bush's service dog, is seen during a departure ceremony at Ellington Field in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018.

(David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters)


The late president's family waited for his casket to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

Family members watch as the flag-draped casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard during an arrival ceremony, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, U.S., December 3, 2018. play

Family members watch as the flag-draped casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard during an arrival ceremony, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, U.S., December 3, 2018.

(Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS)


Former President George W. Bush was there with his wife, Laura Bush.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush wave as they follow the casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, U.S., December 3, 2018. play

Former U.S. President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush wave as they follow the casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, U.S., December 3, 2018.

(Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS)


The former president was visibly emotional as he escorted his father's flag-draped casket.

Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, escorting the flag-draped casket of his father, former President George H.W. Bush. play

Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, escorting the flag-draped casket of his father, former President George H.W. Bush.

(Susan Walsh/AP)


Bush's casket arrived at the US Capitol on Monday.

The casket carrying former president George Herbert Walker Bush is carried up the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, Monday, December 3, 2018. President Bush who died at the age 94, will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning. play

The casket carrying former president George Herbert Walker Bush is carried up the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, Monday, December 3, 2018. President Bush who died at the age 94, will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning.

(Reuters)


A service was held to honor the late president in the US Capitol Rotunda.

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington. play

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington.

(Morry Gash/AP)


President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their respects to the late president on Monday.

President Donald J. Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump, salutes the casket of former US President George H.W. Bush in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. play

President Donald J. Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump, salutes the casket of former US President George H.W. Bush in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

(Shawn Thew/Reuters)


Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence were also in attendance. In remarks at the service, Pence described Bush as someone who "never lost his love of adventure and he never failed to answer the call to serve his country."

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence pay their respects at the casket bearing the remains of former US President George H.W. Bush at the US Capitol during the State Funeral in Washington, DC. play

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence pay their respects at the casket bearing the remains of former US President George H.W. Bush at the US Capitol during the State Funeral in Washington, DC.

(Brendan Smialowski/Reuters)

Source: Politico



Members of the Supreme Court were there to honor Bush, including Clarence Thomas, who was nominated for the highest court in the land by the former president in 1991.

Members of the Supreme Court pause in front of the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush lying in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Monday, December 3, 2018. play

Members of the Supreme Court pause in front of the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush lying in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Monday, December 3, 2018.

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Reuters)


Bush will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday.

Former president George H.W. Bush lies in State at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill on Monday, Dec. 03, 2018 in Washington, DC. play

Former president George H.W. Bush lies in State at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill on Monday, Dec. 03, 2018 in Washington, DC.

(Jabin Botsford/Reuters)


