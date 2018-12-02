Pulse.ng logo
The height differences between all the US presidents and first ladies

The average height of US presidents was 5-foot-10-inches, and the typical height difference between presidents and first ladies was 6.5 inches. But a few first ladies' heights have been lost to history. Here is the height difference of every US president and first lady we could find.

While Abraham Lincoln was 6-foot-4, James Madison was a full foot shorter. The shortest first lady was Eliza Johnson at 4 feet 9 inches, and Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump tied for the tallest at 5 feet 11 inches. play

While Abraham Lincoln was 6-foot-4, James Madison was a full foot shorter. The shortest first lady was Eliza Johnson at 4 feet 9 inches, and Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump tied for the tallest at 5 feet 11 inches.

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

While every American president and first lady has reached the same heights of political office and public service, not all reached the White House at the same physical height.

The average height of US presidents was 5-foot-10-inches, and the typical height difference between presidents and first ladies was 6.5 inches.

Scientific studies suggest that men have it better when it comes to success in the workplace, and that women are more likely to choose taller men than shorter men.

John Adams and Abigail Adams were only separated in height by an inch, while Thomas Jefferson was over a foot taller than his wife Martha Jefferson.

We found the heights through online research and speaking with presidential historical sites and libraries. But a few first ladies' heights have been lost to history.

Here is the height difference of every US president and first lady we could find:

George and Martha Washington: 1-foot-2-inches (36 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


John and Abigail Adams: 1 inch (2 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Thomas and Martha Jefferson: 1-foot-2.5-inches (37 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

Jefferson was a widower when his presidency began, and his daughter, Martha, acted as first lady, along with wives of the Cabinet secretaries.



James and Dolley Madison: 3 inches (7 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


James and Elizabeth Monroe: 1 foot (31 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


John Quincy and Louisa Adams: 1.5 inches (3 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Andrew and Rachel Jackson: 1-foot-1-inch (33 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

Rachel Jackson died just months before her husband's inauguration. Her niece Emily Donelson and his daughter-in-law Sarah Yorke Jackson acted as first lady in her absence.



Martin and Hannah Van Buren: Unknown

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

Martin Van Buren was also a widower, and his daughter-in-law Angelica Singleton Van Buren oversaw the duties of first lady.



William Henry and Anna Harrison: Unknown

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


John and Julia Tyler: 9 inches (23 cm); John and Letitia Tyler: Unknown

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

Tyler's first wife, Letitia, died from a stroke while in the White House. He married his second wife, Julia, while still serving as president.



James K. and Sarah Polk: 6 inches (16 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Zachary and Margaret Taylor: Unknown

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Millard and Abigail Filmore: 3 inches (7 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Franklin and Jane Pierce: 5 inches (13 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


James Buchanan and Harriet Lane: 5 inches (13 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

Buchanan was a lifelong bachelor. His niece, Harriet Lane, acted as first lady during his term.



Abraham and Mary Lincoln: 1-foot-2-inches (36 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Andrew and Eliza Johnson: 1-foot-1-inch (33 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Ulysses S. and Julia Grant: Unknown

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Rutherford B. and Lucy Hayes: 4.5 inches (11 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


James A. and Lucretia Garfield: 9 inches (23 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Chester A. and Ellen Arthur: Unknown

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

Chester A. Arthur was a widower when he became president after Garfield was shot, and his sister, Mary Arthur McElroy, served as first lady in his wife's place.



Grover and Frances Cleveland: 4 inches (10 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

Grover Cleveland served as the 22nd and 24th president of the United States. Cleveland's two terms were split apart by the presidency of Benjamin Harrison.

He married Frances during his first term, and she took over the duties of White House hostess from his sister, Rose Cleveland.



Benjamin and Caroline Harrison: 5 inches (13 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


William and Ida McKinley: Unknown

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Theodore and Edith Roosevelt: 3 inches (8 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


William Howard and Helen Taft: 7.5 inches (19 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Woodrow and Edith Wilson: 2 inches (5 cm); Woodrow and Ellen Wilson: 8 inches (20 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

Wilson's first wife, Ellen, died from an illness during her husband's presidency. He then remarried in 1915 to his second wife, Edith.



Warren G. and Florence Harding: 5 inches (13 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Calvin and Grace Coolidge: 6 inches (15 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Herbert and Lou Hoover: 3.5 inches (9 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Franklin D. and Eleanor Roosevelt: 3 inches (8 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Harry S. and Bess Truman: 5 inches (12 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Dwight D. and Mamie Eisenhower: 9.5 inches (24 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


John F. and Jackie Kennedy: 5 inches (12 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Lyndon B. and Lady Bird Johnson: 9.5 inches (24 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Richard and Pat Nixon: 5.5 inches (14 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Gerald and Betty Ford: 9 inches (23 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter: 4.5 inches (12 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Ronald and Nancy Reagan: 9 inches (22 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


George H.W. and Barbara Bush: 11 inches (28 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Bill and Hillary Clinton: 8 inches (20 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


George W. and Laura Bush: 5.5 inches (14 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Barack and Michelle Obama: 2 inches (5 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Donald and Melania Trump: 3 inches (8 cm)

(Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


