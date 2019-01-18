Ghana's Information Minister has said that the government is not pleased with the politicization of the Menzgold saga.

The two major political parties in Ghana have been accusing each other of encouraging NAM 1 to do his unlicensed business.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah encouraged the political parties to give any information they have to the security agencies to help with investigation.

The government of Ghana has said that it is not happy with the politicisation of the developing conversations over the challenges with dealing with gold dealership firm, Menzgold.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said attempts by the two major political parties to capitalise on the situation is not helpful and must seize.

“Government expresses displeasure at the partisan politicization that has appeared to be characterizing the discussions on the Menzgold saga, and wishes to reiterate its earlier sympathies expressed to customers and clients of that company.”

His comment is coming after the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the governing New Patriotic Party both made political comments on the Menzgold saga.

Both parties are accusing each other of being responsible for the financial woes caused by Menzgold.

The NDC’s Director of Communications, Sammy Gyamfi alleged that the government gave the Menzgold boss, Nana Appiah Mensah due to recognition which caused the public to trust him and get many more people to invest with Menzgold.

However, the NPP has also claimed that former President John Mahama and other officials in the previous government invested or benefitted from the largess of the now beleaguered businessman.

They added that the former president issued a diplomatic passport to the CEO of the company.

But Mr Oppong Nkrumah has condemned such actions by the political parties adding that people must rather provide the security agencies with information to speed up the investigation into the matter.

“Government remains focused on the security agencies that having received reports from customers, will employ all the powers of the state including the necessary warrants, possible extradition and so on to find the accused persons and to ensure that a proper resolution of that matter is adhered to,” he said.

In a related development, a government delegation is still in the United Arab Emirates to find out if there is a chance to extradite CEO of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah who was reportedly arrested in Dubai in December on a separate offense to Ghana.