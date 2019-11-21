This is although the Information Ministry has a different budgetary allocation.

Mr. Hadzide explained that the budget for “government communication” is specifically for serialising achievements and challenges in implementing the government’s flagship programmes.

He told Accra-based Citi FM that “you will notice that in the coming weeks, for instance, there is Ghana at Work series that serializes achievements and challenges that have been identified with some of these flagship programs.”

“So the amount that has been allocated under the government’s flagship communication is directed specifically to the dissemination of information relative to the government’s flagship program.”

However, the NDC MP for Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam George said the budget for the Information Ministry should cater for all government communications.

He accused the government of using the taxpayers’ cash for its “partisan affairs.”

“Government is taking our money to sponsor its spokespersons on radio and TV and also to pay party attaches.”

These comments are coming after the MP for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku raised the issue during the debate on the sector’s budget. He argued that the government is simply using the money for its political interests.

The Speaker of Parliament, Mike Ocquaye, however, blocked his question because it was not related to the topic being debated on Wednesday.