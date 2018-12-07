The 9 worst terrorist attacks in Africa last year

The most notable deterioration in Sub-Saharan Africa came from Angola whose GTI ranking deteriorated by 76 places in 2017.
While GTI finds that the global impact from terrorism is on the decline, it also shows that terrorism is still widespread in Africa. In Sub-Saharan Africa, the average impact of terrorism increased despite improvements in 20 of the 44 countries and no change in ten countries.
Somalia and Egypt recorded the largest increases in the number of deaths from terrorism in 2017 - one attack in Somalia killed 587 people and another in Egypt killed 311 people.
The most notable deterioration in Sub-Saharan Africa came from Angola whose GTI ranking deteriorated by 76 places in 2017. The reason for this deterioration came from a chemical gas attack against a regional convention of Jehovah's Witnesses in Luanda, Angola that injured 405 people. The attack was carried out by the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).
The annual Global Terrorism Index, now in its sixth year, is developed by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) and provides the most comprehensive resource on global terrorist trends.
These are the worst terrorist attacks across Africa in 2017:
Date: 25/7/2017
City: Jibi
Deaths: 69
Group: Boko Haram
City: Zaki Biam
Cause: Assailants opened fire on a Frontier Exploration Services team convoy.
Date: 20/3/2017
Deaths: 73
Group: Fulani extremists
City: Zaki Biam
Cause: Assailants opened fire at a market in Zaki Biam, Benue, Nigeria.
City: Bangassou
Date: 13/5/2017
Death: 108
Group: Anti-Balaka Militia
Cause: Assailants armed with projectiles and firearms attacked Muslim civilians and a UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR base.
City: Alindao
Group: Union for Peace in Central Africa (UPC)
Deaths: 133
Date: 18/5/2017
Cause: Assailants attacked civilians in Alindao, Basse-Kotto, Central African Republic (CAR).
City: Brak
Deaths: 141
Group: Misrata Brigades
Date: 18/5/2017
Cause: Assailants attacked Brak al-Shati Airbase near Brak, Wadi Al Shatii, Libya.
City: Beir Al-Abd
Group: Sinai Province of the Islamic State
Deaths: 311
Date: 24/11/2018
Casualty: Assailants detonated an explosive device and opened fire on Al-Rawda mosque in Al-Rawda, Beir al-Abd, North Sinai, Egypt.
City: Mogadishu
Deaths 588
Group: Al-Shabaab
Date:14/10/2017
Casualty: A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden truck outside the Safari Hotel at the K5 intersection in Hodan neighbourhood, Mogadishu, Somalia.
City: Af Urur
Deaths: 77
Group: Al-Shabaab
Date: 8/6/2017
Casualty: A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near a Somali National Army (SNA) base in Af-Urur, Bari, Somalia.
City: Luanda
Deaths: 405
Date: 28/08/2017
Group: National Union for the Total Independence of Angola
Casualty: Chemical gas attack against a regional convention of Jehovah's Witnesses in Luanda.