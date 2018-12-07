The 9 worst terrorist attacks in Africa last year

news

The 2018 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) revealed that deaths from terrorism fell for the third consecutive year, after peaking in 2014.

While GTI finds that the global impact from terrorism is on the decline, it also shows that terrorism is still widespread in Africa. In Sub-Saharan Africa, the average impact of terrorism increased despite improvements in 20 of the 44 countries and no change in ten countries.

Somalia and Egypt recorded the largest increases in the number of deaths from terrorism in 2017 - one attack in Somalia killed 587 people and another in Egypt killed 311 people.

The most notable deterioration in Sub-Saharan Africa came from Angola whose GTI ranking deteriorated by 76 places in 2017. The reason for this deterioration came from a chemical gas attack against a regional convention of Jehovah's Witnesses in Luanda, Angola that injured 405 people. The attack was carried out by the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).

The annual Global Terrorism Index, now in its sixth year, is developed by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) and provides the most comprehensive resource on global terrorist trends.

These are the worst terrorist attacks across Africa in 2017:

1. Nigeria

Date: 25/7/2017

City: Jibi

Deaths: 69

Group: Boko Haram

City: Zaki Biam

Cause: Assailants opened fire on a Frontier Exploration Services team convoy.

2. Nigeria

Date: 20/3/2017

Deaths: 73

Group: Fulani extremists

City: Zaki Biam

Cause: Assailants opened fire at a market in Zaki Biam, Benue, Nigeria.

3. Central Africa Republic (CAR)

City: Bangassou

Date: 13/5/2017

Death: 108

Group: Anti-Balaka Militia

Cause: Assailants armed with projectiles and firearms attacked Muslim civilians and a UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR base.

4. Central Africa Republic (CAR)

City: Alindao

Group: Union for Peace in Central Africa (UPC)

Deaths: 133

Date: 18/5/2017

Cause: Assailants attacked civilians in Alindao, Basse-Kotto, Central African Republic (CAR).

5. Libya

City: Brak

Deaths: 141

Group: Misrata Brigades

Date: 18/5/2017

Cause: Assailants attacked Brak al-Shati Airbase near Brak, Wadi Al Shatii, Libya.

6. Egypt

City: Beir Al-Abd

Group: Sinai Province of the Islamic State

Deaths: 311

Date: 24/11/2018

Casualty: Assailants detonated an explosive device and opened fire on Al-Rawda mosque in Al-Rawda, Beir al-Abd, North Sinai, Egypt.

7. Somalia

City: Mogadishu

Deaths 588

Group: Al-Shabaab

Date:14/10/2017

Casualty: A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden truck outside the Safari Hotel at the K5 intersection in Hodan neighbourhood, Mogadishu, Somalia.

8. Somalia

City: Af Urur

Deaths: 77

Group: Al-Shabaab

Date: 8/6/2017

Casualty: A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near a Somali National Army (SNA) base in Af-Urur, Bari, Somalia.

9. Angola

City: Luanda

Deaths: 405

Date: 28/08/2017

Group: National Union for the Total Independence of Angola

Casualty: Chemical gas attack against a regional convention of Jehovah's Witnesses in Luanda.