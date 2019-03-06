Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria are the top most powerful countries in Africa, according to US News and World Report’s 2019 power ranking.

The US News and World Report's "2019 Best Countries" ranking is in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania.

The report surveyed more than 20,000 people on their opinions of 80 countries.

Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria listed among 80 most powerful countries on Earth, according to US News and World Report’s 2019 power ranking.

Other African countries on the list include Angola, Ghana, Tunisia and Tanzania.

The report looks at a country's political and financial influences, as well as its international and alliances, the strength of its military and how it acts as an international leader.

The United States is the most powerful country on earth followed by Russia, China, and Germany. Other countries on the top 10 according to the rating, includes the UK, France, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea.

These are the 7 most powerful African countries on earth, according to this year's rankings

1. Egypt

World Power Rankings: 29

Africa Power Rankings: 1

#25 out of 80 in 2018

Egypt, with vast swaths of desert in its east and west and the rich Nile River Valley at its heart, is site to one of the world’s earliest and greatest civilisations. Its location at the northeast corner of Africa bordering the Mediterranean Sea has made it a cultural and trading centre. But its location has also made it a prize to claim by empires and put it at the centre of social and religious movements

GDP: $235.4 billion

POPULATION: 97.6 million

GDP PER CAPITA, PPP $12,698

The US News and World Report's "2019 Best Countries" ranking is in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania. The report surveyed more than 20,000 people on their opinions of 80 countries.