UNFPA stated this in its 2019 State of the World Population Report (SWOP) released last week.

According to the UN agency, the total population of the world exceeded 7.71 billion, and this number continues to grow each day while slow growth was recorded in some areas and some even declined.

In Africa, Nigeria remained most populous nation growing from 105.4 million in 1994 to 201 million in 2019, competing with Bangladesh (168.1 million), Brazil (212.4 million), Indonesia (269.5 million), Pakistan (204.6 million) and others.

Here are other most populous nations in Africa, according to UNFPA:

7. Kenya

Population: 52.2 million

6. South Africa

Population: 58.1 million

5. Tanzania

Population: 60.9 million

4. DR Congo

Population: 86.7 million

3. Egypt

Population: 101.2 million

2. Ethiopia

Population: 110.1 million

1. Nigeria