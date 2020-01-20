- Egypt retains position as most powerful African nations in 2020
- The 2020 Best Countries ranking analyses the world’s most powerful countries - those that consistently dominate news headlines, preoccupy policymakers and shape global economic patterns.
- Nigeria was not ranked in the 2020 powerful nations list.
Egypt has retained its position as the most powerful nation in Africa for 2020, according to a report by US News and World Report.
The report analysed the world’s most powerful countries - those that consistently dominate news headlines, preoccupy policymakers and shape global economic patterns. “Their foreign policies and military budgets are tracked religiously. When they pledge, at least some in the international community trust they will keep it,” usnews.com said.
The 2020 Best Countries ranking was conducted in partnership with BAV Group, a unit of global marketing communications company VMLY&R, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The survey asked more than 20,000 people from four regions to associate 73 countries with specific attributes.
The report excluded Nigeria for the 2020 list.
The powerful countries in Africa right now are:
Egypt
- World: 25 in Power Rankings
- Africa: 1
- GDP: $250.9 billion
- POPULATION: 98.4 million
- GDP PER CAPITA, PPP: $13,358
South Africa
- World: 32 in Power Rankings
- Africa: 1
- GDP: $368.3 billion
- POPULATION: 57.8 million
- GDP PER CAPITA, PPP: $13,630
Kenya
- World: 52 in Power Rankings
- Africa: 3
- GDP: $87.9 billion
- POPULATION: 51.4 million
- GDP PER CAPITA, PPP: $3,705
Ghana
- World: 55 in Power Rankings
- Africa: 4
- GDP: $65.6 billion
- POPULATION: 29.8 million
- GDP PER CAPITA, PPP: $6,492
Morocco
- World: 57 in Power Rankings
- Africa: 5
- GDP: $118.5 billion
- POPULATION: 36.0 million
- GDP PER CAPITA, PPP: $8,931.