The 26 products Walmart is worried could get hit the hardest by Trump's trade war with China

Walmart warned President Donald Trump and his administration that the newest tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods could hurt their business and consumers. Walmart highlighted 27 products that will get hit hardest including furniture, cables, dog food, vacuum cleaners, and Christmas lights.

walmart employee play

walmart employee

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

  • Walmart sent a letter to President Donald Trump and the US Trade Representative about the downside effects of the proposed tariffs on China.
  • Trump went ahead with the tariffs anyway.
  • Walmart identified a list of 31 goods from the initial proposed tariff list released in July that would be most harmed.
  • Five of the high-concern goods were dropped from the final list on Monday, but the rest are set to get hit by tariffs.
  • The 26 goods include air conditioners, dog food, and Christmas lights.
  • Check out the full list below.

Walmart's stern warning to President Donald Trump about the trade war with China appeared to fall on deaf ears, and now some key goods from the retail giant could see serious trouble.

In a letter to Trump and the US Trade Representative, the office in charge of the China tariffs, Walmart warned that the latest tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods could cause major disruptions to their supply chain and price increases for their shoppers.

"As the largest retailer in the United States and a major buyer of US manufactured goods, we are very concerned about the impacts these tariffs would have on our business, our customers, our suppliers and the US economy as a whole," Sarah Thorn, Walmart's senior director for global government affairs, wrote in the letter.

She continued: "This round of tariffs could impact a significant number of common consumer items that are not easily replaceable."

The new set raised alarms for Walmart because many of the products on the list of goods possibly subject to the tariffs, which are taxes on imports, included consumer goods for the first time. The previous round only focused on industrial goods like bulldozers and chemicals.

Included in the letter was a list of goods that Walmart sources from China and would possibly be subject to the new tariffs.

Walmart's "worry list" was based on the USTR's initial list of more than 6,000 Chinese goods that were considered for tariffs, released in July. Based on the final list released Monday, there were a few items Walmart highlighted that ended up being dropped from the final list, including some electronics, child seats and high chairs, patio furniture, and car seats.

The USTR provided limited details as to why those specific items were removed, but a senior administration official said Monday that the USTR considered the availability of non-Chinese versions of the goods and the statements from businesses when making the decision.

As for the rest of Walmart's "worry list," 26 types of goods remained on the final tariff list, ranging from wood furniture and mandarin oranges to HDMI cables.

Here are all the items Walmart was concerned about that still made it to the final list, the most concerning items for the retailer are in bold, as they were in Walmart's letter:

  1. Mandarin oranges in cans
  2. Rawhide for pets
  3. Hair care
  4. Other bath prep
  5. Dog leashes, dog collars
  6. Cat leashes, pet costumes
  7. Hard luggage
  8. Luggage, tote bags, duffle bags, handbags
  9. Travel bags, handbags
  10. Handbags
  11. Backpacks
  12. Rolled wrapping paper
  13. Gas grills
  14. Make up mirrors
  15. Vacuum cleaners
  16. Toothbrush replacement heads
  17. Electric razors
  18. Air conditioners
  19. HDMI cables, video cables, extension cords, auxiliary cords
  20. Oil less fryers and toaster ovens
  21. Bicycles
  22. Futons
  23. Wooden Furniture
  24. Infant and child pack and play, patio furniture
  25. Mattresses
  26. Christmas Lights

