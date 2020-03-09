Hamdok’s convoy was hit by a strong blast in Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

Hamdok survived the ordeal and was moved to a “safe location.” according to state media.

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt, Sudan’s state media has said.

Hamdok’s convoy was hit by a strong blast in Sudanese capital of Khartoum. Unconfirmed media reports say Improvised Explosive Device (IED) hit the last car in Hamdok’s convoy.

It was not immediately clear whether the official suffered any injuries, or if the explosion resulted in any casualties.

Hamdok was appointed and sworn in last year as Sudan’s new premier by the Sovereign Council following the ouster of dictator Omar al-Bashir.

Previously he has worked for the African Development and Trade Bank and is credited with shaping some of the policies that spurred Ethiopia's rapid economic growth under the late prime minister Meles Zenawi.

