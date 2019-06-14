Sudan is facing political turmoil as talks between military government and protesters broke down.

According to reports, more have 500 people have been killed, over 50 women raped and 1000 people missing.

The North Africa nation crisis started following months of pro-democracy and anti-government protests against President Omar al-Bashir regime.

Over the past few weeks, more than 500 people have been killed, 650 arrested, over 50 women raped and 1000 people missing while pushing for democratic rules and protection of human rights.

A prominent case was that of Mohammed Hashim Mattar, a 26-year-old man who reportedly was gunned down by Sudanese security officials last week during a sit-in protest. According to reports, he was gunned down when he attempted to shield two women from harm by military men.

Mattar's case is one of the gory things happening in one of the largest nations in Africa, Sudan with 1,886,068 area (km²) .

The social media was agog over this pathetic situation as a wave of blue trended in solidarity with the Sudanese revolution.

How crisis started in Sudan?

The North Africa nation crisis started following months of pro-democracy and anti-government protests against President Omar al-Bashir regime which ended its 30-years rule in April 2019.

After al-Bashir’s ouster, Sudanese military took over power and established talks with representatives of the protesters but the discussion broke down early June which resulted in violence and crackdown on Sudanese civilians - reportedly killing more than hundred and thousands in the capital city.

The ruling transitional military council has argued that the protesters led by Sudanese Professionals Association had committed crimes for closing roads and building barricades across the cities, describing it as a major threat to the nation's security.

AFP

Former president, Omar al-Bashir is facing corruption allegations, bordering on illicit wealth and misuse of emergency orders.

What are watchdogs doing?

The African Union (AU) has suspended Sudan from participating in all its activities and demanded a civilian-led transition authority to resolve the crisis which has claimed many lives.

The AU Peace and Security Council stated this at the end of its 854th meeting held on 6 June 2019, on the situation in Sudan.

The United States government has also appointed a special envoy for Sudan to lead efforts to support a political solution to the current African nation crisis while UN called for a transition that meets the "democratic aspirations" of the Sudanese people.