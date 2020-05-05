The state news agency Suna quoted Sudan’s foreign ministry as saying "the approval comes as part of normalising the US and Sudanese diplomatic relations after being at the level of chargé d'affaires for over two decades."

The relationship between Khartoum and Washington had suffered a strain during Omar al-Bashir’s thirty years in power.

In 1996, the US closed its embassy in Khartoum. The country at the time accused Sudan of sponsoring terrorism.

It was however reopened in 2002.

The strained relationship between the US and Sudan improved after Omar al-Bashir’s was ousted in April 2019.

Both countries have for almost 24 years appointed only chargés d’affaires at their embassies in Washington and Khartoum.

The two countries decided to exchange ambassadors after Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok visited Washington last December.

Mr Sati served as Sudan's ambassador to France in the 1990s. He later worked with the UN peacekeeping missions in Congo and Rwanda.