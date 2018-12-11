Pulse.ng logo
Stormy Daniels must pay Trump $294,000 under federal judge's orders

A federal judge ordered adult film star Stormy Daniels to pay President Trump more than $290,000 in attorney fees and sanctions

  Published:
Stormy Daniels play

Stormy Daniels
  • Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has been ordered to pay $294,000 to Donald Trump in connection to her dismissed defamation lawsuit against the president.
  • Nearly three-quarters of the payment will cover his attorney fees.
  • Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said her firebrand lawyer Michael Avenatti filed the defamation lawsuit without her permission.

A federal judge in California has ordered porn star Stormy Daniels to pay Donald Trump $293,000 in attorney fees and $1,000 in sanctions for filing a defamation lawsuit against the president.

The order was made in connection with Daniels' dismissed defamation case against Trump. Charles Harder, Trump's lawyer, said the decision over Daniels' "meritless" lawsuit constitutes a "total victory for the President, and a total defeat for Stormy Daniels in this case."

The payment covers 75% of Trump's attorney fees, per Harder.

In a tweet, Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti said "Trump asked for $800k in attorneys’ fees, costs and sanctions from the minor defamation case." The court, he said, awarded less than half after "recognizing that the request was gross & excessive."

In another tweet, Avenatti said Trump and his attorney are attempting to "fool the public" about the importance of the sanctions placed on Daniels, which he said "are a fraction of what they owe my client in the main NDA case."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, thanked Avenatti in a tweet. In November, the adult-film actress said Avenatti filed the defamation lawsuit without her approval.

