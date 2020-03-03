Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala appointed as Acting Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank Group

Ms. Tshabalala joined the African Development Bank Group on August 1, 2018, as Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer.

She has almost 30 years of experience in the areas of finance, treasury management, and financial market operations.

A South African national and development expert Ms. Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala, has been appointed as Acting Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank Group.

According to a statement from the AfDB, Tshabalala will replace, in this acting capacity, Charles Boamah, the former Senior Vice President of the Bank, who retires effectively from the Bank after 23 years of meritorious service to the institution.

Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala appointed acting senior Vice President of AfDB African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, AfDB President, said, “Ms. Tshabalala has demonstrated highly commendable senior leadership management qualities and brings a strong perspective on results orientation and delivery that will be important as the Bank moves ahead with the delivery of its programs and commitments.

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwumi Adesina [independent]

“I am very pleased to appoint her to step up into this role as Acting Senior Vice President, as the Bank manages this senior leadership transition, to ensure stability and continuity of our work and operations. I am confident she will do very well. She will continue to hold simultaneously her position as Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer in this interim period”.

Who is Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala?

Ms. Tshabalala joined the African Development Bank Group on August 1, 2018, as Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer.

She has almost 30 years of experience in the areas of finance, treasury management, and financial market operations.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Lawrence University, the USA in 1989, and a master’s degree in business administration from Wake Forest University in the United States in 1992.

She has worked with Standard Bank Group, Transnet Limited in South Africa, Industrial Development Group (IDG), and Barbican Advisory Group. Others include serving as non-executive directors on the boards of several large corporations, including MTN, Tiger Brands (South Africa), and South African Airways.