He was received at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport by the Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

Also at the airport to welcome him were Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng; Philbert Johnson, Director of Africa Bureau at the Foreign Ministry and officials of the South African High Commission to Ghana.

While in Ghana, the South African leader will hold bilateral talks with President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

Mr Ramaphosa leaves on Thursday, December 5, 2019.