Some of Brett Kavanaugh's Yale colleagues who previously defended him are now saying the sexual assault allegations he's facing should be investigated

news

Several of Brett Kavanaugh's Yale colleagues who endorsed his confirmation to the Supreme Court are now calling for an investigation into the sexual assault accusations he's facing.

Kent Sinclair, Douglas Rutzen and Mark Osler, all signed an August 27 letter from Yale Law School alumni to the Senate Judiciary Committee defending Kavanaugh's character.

Kavanaugh is set to testify with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford on Thursday. Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both teenagers in the 1980s.

Several of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Yale colleagues who signed a letter publicly endorsing his nomination to the Supreme Court in August, are now voicing their support for an investigation into sexual assault accusations made against him.

Kent Sinclair, Douglas Rutzen and Mark Osler, were among nearly 25 of Kavanaugh's law school classmates who signed a letter August 27 to the Senate Judiciary Committee, praising Kavanaugh's former judiciary accomplishments in support of his confirmation to the nation's highest court.

But the three Yale alumni told The Washington Post in a story published on Tuesday that they agree there should be an investigation into sexual assault claims that emerged this month from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school.

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while they were in college at Yale. Kavanaugh has adamantly denied the accusations.

Both Kavanaugh and Ford are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. And the vote for Kavanaugh's confirmation is scheduled for Friday.

"The confirmation process should be conducted in a way that fosters trust in the process and the Supreme Court, and that seriously considers allegations of sexual violence,” Sinclair and Rutzen told The Post, adding that the latest allegations from Ramirez deserve "a fair and credible investigation."

The three joined Yale law professor Akhil Amar, who once taught Kavanaugh and who also publicly endorsed his qualifications for the Supreme Court, in their collective assertion that there should be an investigation. Current Yale law students staged a sit-in on campus Monday to demand the same.