Nigeria's first executive president, Shehu Shagari, has died at the age of 93.

Bello Shagari, one of his grandson and president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), made this known in a tweet on Friday evening.

According to Bello, the former president died after a brief illness at the National Hospital, Abuja, the nation's capital.

“I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after a brief illness at the National Hospital, Abuja,” he tweeted.

In 1979, Shehu Shagari became the president of Nigeria and the only one in the second republic after more than 13 years of military rule.

His government was aborted by the Military in 1983 with the emergence of Major General Muhammadu Buhari as the new Head of State.