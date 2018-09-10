Pulse.ng logo
Seven people have been injured in a knife attack in Paris

Paris has been the site of several largescale terror attacks in the last few years, though there have been no major attacks since 2015.

paris stabbing play

paris stabbing

(ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Seven people have been injured in a knife attack in Paris on Sunday night.
  • The attacker is in custody, and the event is not believed to be terror related.
  • Paris has been the site of several large scale terror attacks in the last few years, although there have been no major attacks since 2015.

Seven people were injured in a knife attack in Paris on Sunday night.

The attack occurred around 10:45 p.m. local time when a man armed with a crowbar and a knife began attacking people in the 19th Arrondissement, northeast of Paris, according to La Parisien,

The attacker allegedly stabbed three people at the MK2 theatre near the Quai de la Loire, La Parisien reported, before two men playing petanque at a court nearby tried to disrupt the assailant by throwing a ball at him.

The attacker continued down the street, allegedly attacking several more people, including two British tourists, before police arrested him.

La Parisien said the alleged attacker is of Afghan descent.

Officials said seven people were wounded, including four with serious injuries.

There was no indication of terror, according to La Parisien, though police have not revealed a motive.

Paris has been the site of several large scale terror attacks in the last few years, though there have been no major attacks since 2015.

France has seen smaller lone-wolf attacks in recent months. In May, a Chechnyan national attacked four people in Paris with a knife, killing one and injuring four.

In June, a woman stabbed two people with a box cutter in a supermarket in Toulon. And in August, a 19-year-old Afghan Asylum seeker stabbed four people in the southwestern French town of Perigueux, injuring four.

