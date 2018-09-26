Senators will vote on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation one day after Christine Blasey Ford testifies about her sexual assault claim against him

news

The Senate Judiciary Committee set a new date to vote on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court. It's scheduled for Friday, September 28 at 9:30 a.m.

That's one day after Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while the two were in high school, is scheduled to testify to the committee about her claims.

Ford's accusation has been the subject of much political wrangling over the last week, with some Democratic lawmakers calling for her to be heard, while some key Republicans expressed impatience with the process.

Rules dictate that senators must give three-days' notice for such votes in order for them to exercise the option. It could change again depending on how Ford's testimony goes on Thursday.

Ford's accusation — and that of a second woman, Deborah Ramirez — has been the subject of heated political wrangling over the last week. Ford accuses Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while the two were in high school in the 1980s. Ramirez accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her while they were in college at Yale.

Kavanaugh has fiercely denied the their claims. President Donald Trump and allies across the board continue to support him.

Kavanaugh is Trump's second nominee to the Supreme Court. His confirmation would establish a five-member conservative majority on the bench for the forseeable future.