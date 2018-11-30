Sarah Huckabee Sanders issues wild statement claiming 'Russian Witch Hunt Hoax' is undermining US-Russia relationship

news

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday said the "Russian Witch Hunt Hoax" is "probably" undermining US-Russia relations.

Sanders claimed recent developments in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference were not the reason President Donald Trump cancelled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump and Putin were both in Argentina on Friday for the G20 summit.

Sanders said the meeting was cancelled because of Russia's recent aggression toward Ukraine.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday said the "Russian Witch Hunt Hoax" is "probably" undermining US-Russia relations in an audacious statement on President Donald Trump's cancelled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump on Thursday tweeted his planned meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Argentina was cancelled over Russia's recent aggression toward Ukraine, but reports surfaced on Friday claiming the two leaders would have an "impromptu" target="_blank" rendezvous. But the White House shortly thereafter denied those reports.

In a statement sent to INSIDER Sanders said, "The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, which is hopefully now nearing an end, is doing very well. Unfortunately, it probably does undermine our relationship with Russia. However, the reason for our canceled meeting is Ukraine. Hopefully, that will be resolved soon so that productive conversations can begin."

Russia last weekend fired on Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea. The clash resulted in Russia seizing the Ukrainian vessels and detaining 24 Ukrainian sailors, who are still in captivity.

Sanders' statement also comes a day after Michael Cohen, the president's formal personal attorney, said in open court he'd lied to Congress about his involvement in a plan to build Trump Tower in Moscow. Walking back on his previous statements, Cohen said the discussions on the project lasted well into the 2016 campaign season.

Cohen claimed he'd lied out of "loyalty" to Trump and to be "consistent" with the president's "political messaging."

Read more: Trump's team can't seem to get its story straight on whether Michael Cohen is a liar

The discussions to build Trump Tower in Moscow ultimately fell through, but at one point reportedly included an offer to provide Putin with a $50 million penthouse in the building.

Cohen's admissions came after a new plea deal agreement with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has vehemently rejected allegations his campaign colluded with Russia.

The president in a Friday morning tweet said he might have " target="_blank"lightly looked" at doing some building in Russia.

Trump in the past repeatedly claimed he had no business dealings with the Russians or Putin.