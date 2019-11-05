President Buhari adds ex-CBN chief, Sarah Alade, to the country's economic team.

Mrs. Alade will serve as a Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy.

Since his return to power in May 2019, President Buhari has been ramping up experts among the economic team to forestall what happened in first tenure.

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has added former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sarah Alade, to the country's economic team.

Mrs. Alade will serve as a Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy, domiciled in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, a statement from Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019, read.

She is one of the finest women in Nigeria's financial industry and holds a BSc (Economics) and a Ph.D. in Management Science (Operations Research).

President Muhammadu Buhari declares National Economic Council retreat open on March 21, 2016.

She retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2017 after spending 23 years in the apex bank rising to the position of deputy governor.

She had also acted briefly in 2014 as the CBN Governor.

Dr. Sarah Alade, Former deputy governor at CBN and Chairman (NESG) Fiscal Policy Roundtable African Business Magazine

Since the beginning of his second term in May, President Buhari has been ramping up with experts. In September 2019, he constituted an economic advisory council, the first since the inception of APC-led government in 2015.

In his first tenure, the country recorded the worst economic recession, owing to global shock in crude oil prices, and policy inconsistencies. These saw the Naira depreciating above N360 to a dollar and subsequent introduction of multiple FX regimes.