Rwandan President Paul Kagame has cracked the whip and sacked his Minister of State in charge of Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

Evode Uwizeyimana, came under fire on social media after he allegedly assaulted a security guard at a city mall. An eyewitness reported that, during the incident, the minister did not want to walk through a metal detector as is required of members of the public before accessing public buildings.

The incident allegedly ended with the guard on the floor after she was reportedly shoved by Uwizeyimana.

Rwanda's ex-Minister of State in charge of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Evode-Uwizeyimana. (kt press)

The minister later took to twitter on Monday evening to own up and issue a public apology but it was a little too late.

On Sunday, while speaking at the National Leaders’ Retreat Kagame said he sacked the Minister for displaying “bad manners on several occasions.”

“Evode parked his vehicle in a place that people are not supposed to park and then tried to enter a building without being checked. The security guard followed him and politely told him that he must be checked but he instead beat her and threw her to the ground,” President Kagame said.

“But it was not the first or second time. This is how he has been conducting himself and some of you knew this and you were quiet about it. You had shown him that he could get away with such behaviour. Which kind of people are you?”

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame speaking at the National Leaders’ Retreat. (New times Rwanda)

President Kagame has hinted that more officials could be heading out the door.

Meanwhile in Kenya, the High Court has dismissed a case by a security guard who was fired after she made the then Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to queue before boarding a plane at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Daizy Cherogony was asked by Kenya Airports Authority to explain why she mistreated and humiliated CS Matiang’i by requiring him to line up for security check at terminal 1D on April 6, 2016.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i. (Kenya today)

A few days she was sacked from her job forcing her to go to courts to challenge the sacking.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Nyeri dismissed the case even though it still noted that it was not improper to require Matiang’i to undergo screening like other passengers.

Ms. Cherogony, in the case, argued that she did not violate any of the authority’s policies saying she acted in accordance with the security procedures and security manuals under Aviation Security Programme (ASP) which state that all Cabinet Secretaries are supposed to undergo normal checks like ordinary passengers.