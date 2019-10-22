The party said it will as well hold Parliamentary primaries in areas where it has sitting Members of Parliament (MP) on that same date.

The General Secretary of the party, John Boadu announced this after an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting was held on Monday, October 21, 2019.

The NPP has I69 sitting Members of Parliament out of the total 275 seats in Parliament.

The party has already elected more than 95 Parliamentary candidates who would be contesting on its ticket in orphan constituencies [areas the party does not have sitting MPs].

“The same April 25, 2020 date would also be used to elect a flagbearer for the party for Election 2020,” Mr Boadu noted.

He, however, warned that no aspirant is allowed to campaign until nominations are opened.

“Ahead of these primaries, the party is cautioning prospective aspirants to desist from all forms of campaign activity until nominations are duly opened else they risk being disqualified for flouting party directives.”

He added that the NEC will, at the appropriate time, come out with detailed guidelines and modalities for the conduct of these primaries.

Fees

The General Secretary noted that nomination fees for the aspiring MPs have been pegged at GH¢2000 and GH¢20,000 for filing fees whilst that of the presidential aspirants has been pegged at GH¢20,000 as nomination fee and GH¢200,000 as the filing fee.